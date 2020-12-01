Philips alleges patent infringement by Xiaomi, moves Delhi HC to ban sale of its mobiles

A bag with the Xiaomi logo is seen. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Philips has filed a case against Xiaomi India, alleging patent infringement and asked the Delhi High Court to ban sales of all Xiaomi’s mobiles, which are violating the company’s patents. The patents related to UMTS enhancement (HSPA, HSPA+) and LTE technologies. Philips is alleging three patents are being violated by Xiaomi India.

Philips India has asked for an “ex-parte, ad-interim injunction” to be passed in its favour and wants all Xiaomi to be stopped from “manufacturing/assembling, importing, selling, offering for sale, advertising including through their and third party websites,” its mobile phones which are violating the company’s patents.

It also wants an “ad-interim order of injunction be granted directing the Central Board of Excise and Customs to issue appropriate instructions to custom authorities at every port including airports in India not to allow the import” of Xiaomi’s mobile handsets, which are in violation.

In order, the Delhi High Court has ordered Xiaomi India to maintain an amount of Rs 1,000 crores in their bank accounts which are operated in India, till the next date of hearing the defendants. Xiaomi has also been asked to file the details of the bank accounts operated in India where the amount of Rs 1000 crores is being maintained, on or before December 02, 2020, reads the Delhi High Court order.

The Delhi High Court has directed Xiaomi India to file its reply within four weeks. The next hearing will take place on January 18, 2021. We have reached out to Xiaomi India for a comment on the issue as well.

