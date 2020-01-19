YouTuber PewDiePie posts last video, leaves 102mn subscribers to take a break

PewDiePie’s “last video’ is titled “It’s been real, but I’m out”. PewDiePie’s “last video’ is titled “It’s been real, but I’m out”.

Surprised? Well, everyone is. Millions of subscribers PewDiePie are shocked and have taken to social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and others to show their disappointment on PewDiePie’s decision to take a “break”.

The Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie, who is 30, posted his last video on YouTube three days ago. After gaining millions and millions of subscribers and beating T-series in the race last year, PewDiePie now wants to take a break from the daily routine and probably spend some time with his wife Marzia Bisognin, who he married a year ago. For the unaware, Marzia is also a YouTuber and is popularly known by the name CutiePieMarzia. PewDiePie’s real name is Felix Kjellberg. Currently, T-series have more subscribers than PewDiePie.

Here’s why PewDiePie wants to take a break

PewDiePie’s “last video’ is titled “It’s been real, but I’m out”. At the starting of the video itself PewDiePie talks about the break he is taking from the daily hustle. In fact, if you remember, PewDiePie announced about taking a break last year itself. In 2019, PewDiePie told his millions of fan that he will be taking a break from making video.

Last year he had said, “I am taking break from YouTube. Next year. I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind, I’m tired. I’m tired. I’m feeling very tired. I don’t know if you can tell. Just so you know, early next year I’ll be away for a little while. I’ll explain that later, but I wanted to give heads up.” No, this doesn’t mean we won’t see a video from PewDiePie ever again.

In the video he posted last week, PewDiePie addresses its 102 million subscribers and says, “The truth is, I don’t wanna go on break. The truth is, I love making videos. I just feel like I need to do this. I need to do this, so one last LWIAY!,” In the 17 min long YouTube video PewDiePie goes emotional and tells his “9-year-olds” as he call his viewers, “I want to say thank you for watching my videos, it makes me happy. Cheers to you.”

PewDiePie also says that he wants to “cool down” a little. “One thing I really realized is like, I love making videos, and I love interacting with you guys. It’s really fun. But I think this year, there’s just been so much piling up that I’m like, ‘I should probably just cool down for a bit.’ And then, we’ll come back with 10,000 percent!” he says.

A decade on YouTube

PewDiePie started its YouTube journey around a decade ago in 2010. He gained popularity mostly with his video game commentaries. Currently, he has 102 million subscribers. PewDiePie’s YouTube journey has been extremely eventful starting from its controversy with Disney to overtaking T-series. PewDiePie became the world’s highest earning YouTuber last year by beating T-series, which now has 121 million subscribers. This means, PewDiePie currently has 20 million less subscribers than T-series.

The news of PewDiePie’s decision to take a break has left millions of fans heartbroken. Several of them also took to Twitter and other social media platforms to wish PewDiePie and show their disappointment.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd