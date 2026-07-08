Perplexity says it plans to use Nvidia’s new CPU 

AI startup Perplexity on Tuesday confirmed it plans to use Nvidia’s new central processing units, as the chip giant works to broaden its market and take on entrenched players such as Intel and Advanced Micro Devices.

Nvidia has said it expects to generate $20 billion ⁠in ​sales from its “Vera” CPU, a more generic computing chip than its AI-specific offerings, by the end of this fiscal year. The Vera chips are part of ​Nvidia’s ​efforts to diversify sales as artificial ⁠intelligence companies such as OpenAI and DeepSeek make their own AI chips.

Nvidia is entering ‌a crowded market for CPUs long dominated by Intel and AMD, who supply CPUs for everything from laptops to web servers. But many of those chips were designed before the rise of what are known as AI “agents” that ⁠can carry ⁠out complex tasks on their own after receiving instructions from their human users.