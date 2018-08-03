People find UIDAI helpline number added to their contacts, body blames ‘vested interest’

UIDAI says the helpline number appearing in contacts list of users is false and invalid. The body denied it had forced Android manufacturers or telecom companies to add the number to users’ contacts list. UIDAI says the helpline number appearing in contacts list of users is false and invalid. The body denied it had forced Android manufacturers or telecom companies to add the number to users’ contacts list.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) denied Friday that it forced any smartphone manufacturer or telecom service provider to add a helpline number into people’s contact lists. The clarification came after many tweeted that they had found a UIDAI number added to their contacts list without their knowledge.

In a statement that it tweeted, UIDAI said that the toll free number 1800-300-1947 appearing in people’s contacts lists was outdated and invalid.

“In the wake of some media reports on default inclusion of UIDAI’s outdated & invalid Toll free no. 1800-300-1947 in contact list of Android phones. It is clarified that, UIDAI has not asked or communicated to any manufacturer or service provider for providing any such facility whatsoever,” the tweet said.

Read more: Don’t make your Aadhaar number public, urges UIDAI while warning of consequences

The statement adds, “It is emphasised that the said 18003001947 is not a valid UIDAI Toll free number and some vested interest are trying to create unwarranted confusion in the public.” The official helpline number for Aadhaar is 1947, which has been functional for the last two years. The Aadhaar-body maintains it has not asked any Android manufacturer or telecom company to add the same to users’ contacts list.

We found the UIDAI helpline number in the contacts list of an iPhone 8 and iPhone X. However, we could not find the helpline number on other devices like the iPhone 7, Mi A1, etc.

Read more: A defence without Aadhaar

Earlier, multiple people had tweeted about finding a number for UIDAI in their contacts list despite not having added it or giving explicit permission.

Check out some tweets below, including from UIDAI clarifying on the helpline number:

#PressStatement In the wake of some media reports on default inclusion of UIDAI’s outdated & invalid Toll free no. 1800-300-1947 in contact list of Android phones… 1/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) August 3, 2018

… It is clarified that, UIDAI has not asked or communicated to any manufacturer or service provider for providing any such facility whatsoever. 2/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) August 3, 2018

It is emphasised that the said 18003001947 is not a valid UIDAI Toll free number and some vested interest are trying to create unwarranted confusion in the public. 3/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) August 3, 2018

Our valid Toll free number is 1947 which is functional for more than the last two years. 4/5 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) August 3, 2018

UIDAI has reiterated that it has not asked or advised anyone including any telecom service providers or mobile manufacturers or Android to include 18003001947 or 1947 in the default list of public service numbers.

#### 5/5 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) August 3, 2018

Just checked the Contacts list on my phone and found a UIDAI number added there. How did this get there? #UIDAI @UIDAI . Check your phones to see if you’ve got it too. — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) August 3, 2018

Android 8.1 and @Google is still adding the @UIDAI phone number to the contact list based on IP address. pic.twitter.com/gA79yA9X52 — @kingslyj (@kingslyj) August 1, 2018

I didn’t save this #UIDAI number and don’t know how it is saved in my contact list. @UIDAI any explanation ?? pic.twitter.com/1c1rIfWPP3 — MUGILAN CHANDRAKUMAR (@Mugilan__C) August 3, 2018

UIDAI contact no. In my contact list …

How, I was never saved it. pic.twitter.com/u647iTPZWS — Akshay Gupta (@akshay16111989) August 3, 2018

Hey Hey !! How is @UIDAI number inmy contact list when officials of UIDAI said they have not asked any authority or company to add it by default🙄🙄🙄!!!!! — Pareekshit (@Pareekshit16) August 3, 2018

Indianexpress.com contacted network provider Vodafone, who denied they had pushed this number. A spokesperson for Airtel wasn’t immediately available for comment. Users who find the contact number on their list can delete the number if they want to. Remember, this is not an official helpline number.

The UIDAI helpline, a toll-free number, remains 1947, and not the one that has mysteriously appeared on phones.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd