Friday, August 03, 2018
People find UIDAI helpline number added to their contacts, body blames ‘vested interest’

UIDAI Aadhaar Card Helpline Number: The body has denied that it forced any smartphone manufacturer or telecom service provider to add the helpline number to the contact list of users.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 3, 2018 4:01:16 pm
UIDAI, UIDAI Helpline Number, UIDAI Aadhaar card, Aadhaar card helpline number, aadhaar card helpline number phone, uidai aadhaar card, UIDAI fake helpline, UIDAI helpline number, UIDAI contact list UIDAI says the helpline number appearing in contacts list of users is false and invalid. The body denied it had forced Android manufacturers or telecom companies to add the number to users’ contacts list.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) denied Friday that it forced any smartphone manufacturer or telecom service provider to add a helpline number into people’s contact lists. The clarification came after many tweeted that they had found a UIDAI number added to their contacts list without their knowledge.

In a statement that it tweeted, UIDAI said that the toll free number 1800-300-1947 appearing in people’s contacts lists was outdated and invalid.

“In the wake of some media reports on default inclusion of UIDAI’s outdated & invalid Toll free no. 1800-300-1947 in contact list of Android phones. It is clarified that, UIDAI has not asked or communicated to any manufacturer or service provider for providing any such facility whatsoever,” the tweet said.

The statement adds, “It is emphasised that the said 18003001947 is not a valid UIDAI Toll free number and some vested interest are trying to create unwarranted confusion in the public.” The official helpline number for Aadhaar is 1947, which has been functional for the last two years. The Aadhaar-body maintains it has not asked any Android manufacturer or telecom company to add the same to users’ contacts list.

We found the UIDAI helpline number in the contacts list of an iPhone 8 and iPhone X. However, we could not find the helpline number on other devices like the iPhone 7, Mi A1, etc.

Earlier, multiple people had tweeted about finding a number for UIDAI in their contacts list despite not having added it or giving explicit permission.

Indianexpress.com contacted network provider Vodafone, who denied they had pushed this number. A spokesperson for Airtel wasn’t immediately available for comment. Users who find the contact number on their list can delete the number if they want to. Remember, this is not an official helpline number.

The UIDAI helpline, a toll-free number, remains 1947, and not the one that has mysteriously appeared on phones.

