Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Stream: When and where to watch Live Stream of Lunar Eclipse in India

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Stream: The third lunar eclipse of the year will start in India on July 5 as per timeanddate.com. In certain regions, the penumbral lunar eclipse has also been referred to as “buck moon”, a name which Algonquin tribes used to call. Unfortunately, for the Indian people, the third lunar eclipse of the year may not be visible as it will take place in the day time making it difficult to observe when compared to total and partial eclipse.

South/West Europe, much of Africa, much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica will be able to witness the phenomenon. However, it will be difficult for people to notice anything until the Moon’s edge has slid at least halfway inside of the Earth’s penumbra. The only penumbral lunar eclipse of the year left will take place between November 29 to November 30. In 2020, all lunar eclipses are penumbral.

When to watch the final lunar eclipse of 2020

The July 5 lunar eclipse will begin at 8:37 AM IST and will end at 11:22 AM IST. The eclipse will reach its peak at 9:59 AM IST. In Hindi, the lunar eclipse is called as “upchaya chandra” as it is harder to spot. The penumbral eclipse is often mistaken as a full moon because Earth blocks the Sun’s light from reaching the moon making it not disappear partially or fully but just a bit faint.

Where to watch Lunar eclipse 2020 online livestream

The live stream of the penumbral lunar eclipse will be available on YouTube channels including Slooh (the official website of the Sri Lankan astronomy channel called Tharulowa Digital) and the website Virtual Telescope. For the ones living in areas where the lunar eclipse is visible, they will not need any special equipment to witness the phenomenon.

