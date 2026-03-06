Pentagon informed Anthropic it is a supply chain risk

Anthropic was the most aggressive of its rivals in courting U.S. national-security officials. But the company and the Pentagon have been at ​odds for months over how the military can use its technology on the battlefield. ⁠ (Image: Reuters)

The Pentagon slapped a formal supply-chain risk designation on artificial intelligence lab Anthropic on Thursday, limiting use of a technology that a source said was being used for military operations in Iran.

The “supply-chain risk” label, confirmed in a statement by Anthropic, is effective immediately and bars government contractors from using Anthropic’s technology in their work for the U.S. military.

But companies can still use Anthropic’s Claude in other projects unrelated to the Pentagon, CEO Dario Amodei wrote in the statement, adding that the restrictions only apply to the usage ⁠of ​Anthropic AI in Pentagon contracts.

The risk designation follows a months-long dispute over the company’s insistence on safeguards that the Defense Department, which the Trump administration calls the Department of War, said went too far. In his statement, Amodei reiterated that the company would challenge the designation in court.