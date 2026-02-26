Pentagon asks defense contractors about reliance on Anthropic’s AI services: Reports

The Pentagon has pushed big AI companies including Anthropic and OpenAI to make their AI tools available ​on classified networks without many of the standard restrictions that the ⁠companies apply to users, Reuters has reported.(Image: reuters)

The Pentagon has asked defense contractors to assess their reliance on Anthropic, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, ahead of its Friday deadline for the AI service provider to ⁠respond to ​a request to eliminate safeguards.

The Department of Defense has been engaged in a months-long dispute with Anthropic, which Reuters reported has no intention of easing its usage restrictions for military purposes.

Talks are continuing after a meeting between the Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Anthropic ​CEO ​Dario Amodei.

During the meeting, Hegseth said if Anthropic ⁠did not comply, the Pentagon would take action against it, with options including labeling it a supply-chain risk or invoking a law ‌that would force Anthropic to change its rules, Reuters reported.