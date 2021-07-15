PC shipments up by 13% in second quarter due to strong commercial demand: Canalys

The global PC market continued its growth streak in the second quarter of 2021 as shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations rose 13 per cent year-on-year to hit 82.3 million units, suggests a report by research firm Canalys. The report also suggests that demand for PCs remains high, particularly due to a strong commercial segment.

However, component supply issues remain a problem for the industry, but the extent of order shortfalls and backlogs is reducing. Notebook and mobile workstation shipments grew 15 per cent year-on-year, reaching 66.7 million units, while desktop and desktop workstation shipments were up 6 per cent at 15.6 million units.

“The PC market could not be in a better position,” Canalys Research Director Rushabh Doshi said. “The slowdown in consumer demand, stemming from fulfillment of backlogs and greater market penetration, has been nicely balanced by growing commercial demand, as markets around the world limp back to normality,” he adds.

“PC vendors now have two key business opportunities – first-time PC users and upgraders. With the installed base having blown up massively in the past year, upgrade opportunities will provide a strong long-term sales pipeline. Let us not forget, some of the most exciting platform innovation is happening now. Apple with ARM and macOS updates, Microsoft with Windows 11 and Google with Chrome OS are poised to make PCs their next battlefield, which can only benefit vendors and their supply chain partners,” Doshi adds.

Top brands by PC shipments

The top five PC vendors all managed to sustain shipment growth in Q2 2021, with commercial demand from recovering businesses acting as the key driver, suggests the report.

Here are the shipments and market share numbers by various brands. (Image Source: Canalys)

Lenovo extended its lead at the top, with impressive annual growth of 14.7 per cent and shipments above the 20-million-unit mark for a third consecutive quarter with 20.004 million shipments and 24.3 per cent market share.

HP held onto second place but with the smallest shipment volume growth of the top five, was up just 2.8 per cent as it suffered slowdowns in EMEA and Japan. HP finished the quarter at 18.594 million shipments and 22.6 per cent market share.

Dell posted healthy growth of 16.5 per cent to close in on the top two, with its strength in the commercial sector coming to the fore as business recovery drove new orders. Meanwhile, Apple and Acer rounded out the top five with double-digit growth, posting shipments of 6.4 million and 6.0 million units respectively.