PC shipments break 10-year-old record during Covid-19 pandemic: Canalys

It will be nothing but obvious to point out that the sales of PCs, latops and tablets have increased due to Covid-19 pandemic. Professionals have been working from home, educators have tried new ways to tend to students, artists have started recording at home and the list goes on. This has led to the highest growth the market has recorded in the last 10 years as per Canalys’ data. The global PC market grew by 12.7 per cent when compared to the previous year despite a slow first quarter in 2020. A total of 79.2 million units were shipped in the third quarter due to the current situation.

“Vendors, the supply chain, and the channel have now had time to find their feet and allocate resources towards supplying notebooks, which continue to see massive demand from both businesses and consumers,” said Ishan Dutt, Canalys Analyst.

“After prioritizing high-value markets and large customers in Q2, vendors have now been able to turn their attention to supplying a wider range of countries as well as SMBs that faced difficulty securing devices earlier this year. Governments, which have realized the importance of PC access in maintaining economic activity during this time, have intervened with financial support or even full-scale device deployments. This has been especially critical in the education space, with school terms commencing in Q3 without the possibility of on-premises learning in many markets. For example, the UK government made 100,000 notebooks available to ensure students, unable to return to classrooms, face minimum disruption in their ability to receive an education. Canalys expects IT expenditure, including investment in PCs, to be a core driver of economic recoveries in the aftermath of the pandemic.”

The remote working also led to a meteoric rise in the global notebook shipments as they grew by 64 per cent which almost matched the 64.6 million notebook shipments recorded in the fourth quarter of 2011. With this rate, the fourth quarter of this year may even go on to break this record.

While shipments of mobile workstation grew by 28.3 per cent as compared to figures from earlier years, the demand for desktops and desktop shipments recorded a slump of 26 per cent.

“The lasting effects of this pandemic on the way people work, learn and collaborate will create significant opportunities for PC vendors in the coming years,” added Rushabh Doshi, Canalys Research Director.

Talking about the major PC companies, Lenovo returned to the top with 11.4 per cent growth translating over 19 million shipments. HP was ahead in the percentage with 11.9 per cent growth but they shipped 18.7 million units. On the other hand, Dell faced a slight decline of 0.5 per cent compared to last year’s shipments. These three are followed by Apple and Acer in top five with 13.2 per cent and 15 per cent growth respectively.

“As the line between work and home lives is increasingly blurred, it becomes important to position devices towards a wide array of use cases, with a focus on mobility, connectivity, battery life, and display and audio quality. Differentiation in product portfolios to capture key segments such as education and mainstream gaming will also provide pockets of growth. And beyond the PC itself, there will be an increased need for collaboration accessories, new services, subscription packages and a strong focus on endpoint security. These trends will most benefit vendors who provide holistic solutions that enable their customers to make structural changes to their operations. Although the focus has been on commercial PC demand in the last two quarters, consumer spending during the holiday season is set to bring more joy to the PC market,” Doshi added.

