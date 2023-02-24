Now make payments faster with PayTM UPI Lite: Here’s how to use the feature

With billions of transactions being processed every month over UPI, downtimes aren’t all that uncommon. To acknowledge this problem, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) last year in September introduced UPI Lite — a lighter, more efficient version of UPI for smaller transactions. Now, PayTM has implemented the technology into its own payment platform. Here’s everything you need to know about the new feature and how you can use it.

What is PayTM UPI Lite?

While UPI Lite has been around for a while now, the availability was limited to NCPI’s self-developed BHIM app. PayTM is the first third-party UPI payments platform to gain support for UPI Lite, and the company claims that it enables faster real-time transactions. PayTM also assures users that UPI Lite will “never fail” even during peak transaction hours and eludes banks’ success rate issues.

The focus here is on small-value UPI transactions. UPI Lite lets users carry out “quick and seamless transactions” of up to Rs 200 at a time. Similar to PayTM Wallet payments, it does not ask for a pin whenever you make a payment. Users can also transfer their UPI balance back to the same bank account anytime without charges.

Another benefit that comes with UPI Lite is that it only makes a single entry in the user’s bank account, decluttering bank statements. Users will receive a daily SMS summarising all UPI Lite transactions made during the previous day.

Currently, 9 banks support Paytm UPI Lite — Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank. Users that sign-up for the first time and add Rs 1,000 as balance will be awarded a Rs 100 cashback.

How to setup UPI Lite

1. Open PayTM app

2. You’ll see a “UPI Lite: Set up now” option on the home page. Tap it

3. Select a bank account you wish to associate with UPI Lite. Hit the “Proceed to Setup UPI Lite” button

4. You’ll be asked to add money to UPI Lite. You can add any amount between Rs 1 and Rs 2000

5. Once that’s done, you can begin using PayTM UPI Lite immediately to make payments

How to pay using UPI Lite

1. Scan a QR code or select a contact you wish to pay

2. Input the amount

3. Hit the “Pay Securely” button at the bottom

5. Your set amount will be sent instantaneously — no UPI pin will be requested