Google removed Paytm app from Play Store; blog cites policy on gambling

Google has taken down the Paytm app from the Play Store while other apps like Paytm for Business, Paytm mall, Paytm Money, and a few more are still available for download. Commenting on the matter Paytm states, “Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google’s Play Store for new downloads or updates.”

The company adds that the Paytm app “will be back very soon” on the Play Store. “All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal,” Paytm highlights.

The Google Play Store listing of the Paytm app is currently showing an error that states, “We’re sorry, the requested URL was not found on this server.” This means Android users can no longer able to download the Paytm app. All existing users who have the app installed on their device can still use all services provided by the app.

Google hasn’t specifically revealed the reason behind taking down the Paytm app downloaded by millions of users with nearly 50 million monthly active users in India. But in a blog posted today the tech giant cites policy on gambling.

Dear Paytm’ers, Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google’s Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

Google prohibits online casinos and other unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting like Dream 11. In the contrary, Paytm promotes fantasy sports services within the application. For the very same reason, Paytm’s fantasy sports service – Paytm First Games – has also been taken down from Play Store.

The tech giant also reveals that an app that leads consumers to an external site that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to real money clearly violates Play Store policies.

In the blog, Google’s Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy states, “We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.”

Frey notes, “We have these policies to protect users from potential harm. When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance.”

“And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently,” Frey further states.

This is the first time Google has removed the digital payments behemoth Paytm from the Play store. Meanwhile, Paytm is available for download on the Apple App Store.

