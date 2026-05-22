Paytm launches Pocket Money for teens without bank accounts: Here’s how to set it up

Parents can now enable supervised UPI payments for teens with Paytm Pocket Money. (Image: Paytm)

Payments app Paytm, on Friday, May 22, announced its new Pocket Money feature that allows teenagers to make Paytm UPI payments without having their own bank account.

The service, backed by NPCI’s UPI Circle, lets parents or trusted family members offer safe spending access to teens while maintaining real-time visibility over transactions from the Paytm app.

With the new feature, parents can invite a teenager via UPI Circle, set a monthly spending limit, and even track their payments in real time. The company said that to ensure safety, individual transactions are capped at Rs 5,000 with a monthly limit set at Rs 15,000 across the UPI network.