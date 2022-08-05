scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Paytm down: Paytm app, website and payments not working for many users

Paytm is reportedly not working for many users, with the app suddenly logging out many, leaving them unable to log back in and send money.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 5, 2022 10:14:01 am
paytm, paytm down, paytm outage,A number of users are reporting problems with Paytm payments across India. (Image Source: Reuters)

Indian payment platform Paytm is facing an outage in India at the moment, with a number of users not able to use the app at full functionality. The outage is affecting not just payments but the entire app and website. Users are reporting being logged out suddenly and being unable to log back in.

Indianexpress.com can confirm that Paytm app is not working at the moment and transactions including wallet payments are currently down completely. trying to make a transaction will simply leave users logged out of the app, and unable to send money or login again.

paytm, paytm down, paytm outage, Paytm is leaving users logged out when they try to use the app or make a transaction. (Express Photo)

After being met with an error that suddenly logs users out, trying to log back in is impossible at the moment. Instead, users are seeing a ‘Something went wrong, please try again after some time’ error.

Outage detection website DownDetector also confirms that users across the country are facing issues with Paytm. Affected areas include major cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, among other cities.

paytm, paytm down, paytm outage, Downdetector is reporting a sudden spike in the number of users facing issues with Paytm. (Image Source: DownDetector)

UPDATE: Paytm has now officially confirmed that there is a ‘Network error’ with the app, and says the team is working to fix the same. Check out the tweet below.

More details on what caused the problem are currently not available. Stay tuned for more updates on the matter.

This story is currently being developed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 09:49:30 am

Most Popular

1

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

2

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

3

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

4

In note to Govt, CJI Ramana names Justice U U Lalit as his successor

5

Day after Rahul jibe, RSS hits back: Rise above politics

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
China using my Taiwan visit as 'excuse' for military drills: Nancy Pelosi
Live Updates

China using my Taiwan visit as 'excuse' for military drills: Nancy Pelosi

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office
Delhi Confidential

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond
CWG 2022

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Premium
Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives is one of the best films of the year
Movie Review

Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives is one of the best films of the year

Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back
Maharashtra cabinet expansion

Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias
Gujarat

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement