Paytm down: Paytm app, website and payments not working for many users

Indian payment platform Paytm is facing an outage in India at the moment, with a number of users not able to use the app at full functionality. The outage is affecting not just payments but the entire app and website. Users are reporting being logged out suddenly and being unable to log back in.

Indianexpress.com can confirm that Paytm app is not working at the moment and transactions including wallet payments are currently down completely. trying to make a transaction will simply leave users logged out of the app, and unable to send money or login again.

Paytm is leaving users logged out when they try to use the app or make a transaction. (Express Photo) Paytm is leaving users logged out when they try to use the app or make a transaction. (Express Photo)

After being met with an error that suddenly logs users out, trying to log back in is impossible at the moment. Instead, users are seeing a ‘Something went wrong, please try again after some time’ error.

Outage detection website DownDetector also confirms that users across the country are facing issues with Paytm. Affected areas include major cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, among other cities.

UPDATE: Paytm has now officially confirmed that there is a ‘Network error’ with the app, and says the team is working to fix the same. Check out the tweet below.

Due to a network error across Paytm, a few of you might be facing an issue in logging into the Paytm Money App/website. We are already working on fixing the issue at the earliest. We will update you as soon as it is resolved — Paytm Money (@PaytmMoney) August 5, 2022

More details on what caused the problem are currently not available. Stay tuned for more updates on the matter.

This story is currently being developed.