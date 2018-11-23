Paytm Black Friday sale: Discounts on Honor 9 Lite, Xbox One X, Sony Smart TV and more

Paytm Mall is hosting its Black Friday sale with deals and discounts on gadgets, accessories, and appliances. The site will offer discounts of up to Rs 20,000 on some products during the sale. The sale will go live on November 23, which is tomorrow. Ahead of its Black Friday sale, Paytm has given a sneak peek of some of the products on offer. Here are some of the deals that will be made available on Paytm Mall during Black Friday sale-

Paytm Black Friday sale: Honor 9 Lite discount

Honor 9 Lite 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model will be available at a discount price of Rs 11,000 against the original price of Rs 14,999. The budget smartphone features a 5.65-inch full HD+ IPS display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. Honor 9 Lite features 13MP+2MP dual rear cameras and carries a 3000mAh battery.

Paytm Black Friday sale: Xbox One X (1TB) discount

Xbox One X (1TB) will bundle discount as well during the sale. The gaming console will be available at a discount price of Rs 38,253. The Xbox One X gaming console is equipped with an eight-core AMD CPU which is clocked at 2.3GHz. The console has native 4K gaming and HDR support. It includes 12GB of high-speed memory, three USB ports, HDMI 2.0, and 1gigabit Ethernet.

Paytm Black Friday sale: Deals, discounts on laptops

Paytm will offer discounts on laptops as well during the sale. Lenovo Ideapad 330 laptop with 8GB RAM and 2TB HDD will be available at an offer price of Rs 41,000 against the original price of Rs 44,999. The laptop features a full HD IPS display, 8th gen i5 processor, and Windows 10 Home OS. Meanwhile, HP 15Q laptop can be purchased at a discount price of Rs 25,599. The laptop gets an HD LED display, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage, and 6th gen Intel Core i3 processor.

Paytm Black Friday sale: Deals, discounts on Smart LED TVs

During the sale, Sony’s 108 CM full-HD Smart LED TV and LG 80 CM HD-ready Smart LED TV can be bought at a discount price of Rs 36,073 and Rs 18,045 respectively.

Paytm Black Friday sale: Deals, discounts on appliances

Appliances from Whirlpool, Bosch, and Haier will also get discount. Whirlpool Frost Free 240L Triple Door Refrigerator can be purchased at an offer price of Rs 18,761. Meanwhile, Bosch’s Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (7kg) and Haier’s 15L Storage Geyser ES 15V E1 will be available at a discount price of Rs 13,860 and Rs 4,938 respectively.