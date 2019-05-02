PayPal OneTouch experience powered by Google Smart Lock launched in India

PayPal has launched its new OneTouch experience in India using Google’s Smart Lock feature. The new OneTouch experience allows customers to register their Android devices with PayPal and enables them to stay logged into the platform for any subsequent purchases.

The company states that the feature removes all of the hassles that are caused to consumers who need to repeatedly log in to the platform to make any payments. Though the consumers are logged into the platform, they will be required to go through a two-factor authentication step to complete any transactions.

With the help of OneTouch, consumers will no longer need to retrieve their credit or debit card details to make purchases on their smartphones making the process frictionless.

The company states using Google’s Smart Lock feature will provide consumers with convenience while at the same time maintaining security.

India is the first market, where the company will be testing out this new feature, which after some time will start rolling out in other countries also.

“Our vision in India is to enable a convenient and safe payments experience for merchants and consumers. When consumers link their Google and PayPal accounts, it eliminates the need to re-enter passwords and thereby offering a faster check-out experience. Managing risk is PayPal’s secret sauce which has defined success for us across 200 markets over two decades,” said, Kishore Konakanchi, Head of Product & Engineering, PayPal India.