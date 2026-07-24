Patreon announces 20% layoffs, CEO says AI isn’t the reason

Patreon has announced layoffs affecting 20 per cent of its workforce, cutting 93 jobs, as part of the creator-membership platform’s move to restructure its operations. CEO Jack Conte said the company’s core business remains strong, but it needs to adjust its cost structure and organisational structure to remain stable in an evolving market.
In a memo shared with employees, Conte said Artificial Intelligence has reshaped the technology sector and accelerated the pace of change across product development, communication and day-to-day work.
“AI has fundamentally transformed the tech industry,” Conte wrote, adding that the pace of change “has never been more intense.”
However, he emphasised that the layoffs are not being made to replace employees with AI.
“We are not making the above changes because we believe AI replaces humans,” Conte said. He added that AI cannot replace “the creativity, judgment, detail orientation, or craftsmanship” of employees, nor “the desire for human connection” that remains central to Patreon and its creator-focused business model.
Alongside the workforce reduction, Patreon is reorganising its operations by flattening its management structure and refocusing teams around the company’s highest-priority initiatives.
Conte described the layoffs as “painful” but “necessary,” saying the changes are intended to help Patreon remain resilient as the industry evolves.
Employees affected by the layoffs will receive at least 16 weeks of severance pay, plus an additional week for every year of service. Patreon will also provide healthcare coverage through the end of the year and a $1,500 (approximately Rs 1,44,800) stipend to replace company-issued laptops.
The layoffs come just days after Patreon announced a partnership with internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare to block AI bots from scraping creators’ content without permission for AI model training.
The company said it strengthened its anti-scraping measures as AI data collection techniques have become increasingly sophisticated, reflecting growing concerns among publishers and creators about the unauthorised use of their work to train generative AI systems.
This is Patreon’s biggest workforce reduction since 2022, when the company cut 17% of its staff and closed its offices in Berlin and Dublin as part of an earlier restructuring.