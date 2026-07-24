Patreon announces 20% layoffs, CEO says AI isn’t the reason

Patreon CEO Jack Conte says AI is transforming the tech industry but is not replacing employees at the company.(Image: FreePik)

Patreon has announced layoffs affecting 20 per cent of its workforce, cutting 93 jobs, as part of the creator-membership platform’s move to restructure its operations. CEO Jack Conte said the company’s core business remains strong, but it needs to adjust its cost structure and organisational structure to remain stable in an evolving market.

AI is changing the industry, but not replacing employees

In a memo shared with employees, Conte said Artificial Intelligence has reshaped the technology sector and accelerated the pace of change across product development, communication and day-to-day work.

“AI has fundamentally transformed the tech industry,” Conte wrote, adding that the pace of change “has never been more intense.”

However, he emphasised that the layoffs are not being made to replace employees with AI.