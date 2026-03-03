Paramount+ and HBO Max to merge after $110 billion WBD deal

This comes after Netflix pulled out of the bidding race for Warner Bros. Discovery, clearing the way for Paramount Skydance to secure the deal.(File Photo)

Paramount Skydance will merge Paramount+ and HBO Max into a single streaming platform following its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, the firm said in a confirmation on Monday.

The news was revealed by Chief Executive Officer David Ellison in a call to investors, in which he outlined a strategy that will see two big brands in the streaming world come under one roof. This comes after Netflix pulled out of the bidding race for Warner Bros. Discovery, clearing the way for Paramount Skydance to secure the deal.

A single home for major franchises

Addressing investors, Ellison said the merged streaming service will bring together some of the most recognisable franchises in entertainment. From Harry Potter and Game of Thrones to Top Gun, Star Trek and Yellowstone, the combined library is expected to be one of the largest in the industry.