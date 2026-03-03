Paramount+ and HBO Max to merge after $110 billion WBD deal

Paramount Skydance will merge Paramount+ and HBO Max into a single streaming platform following its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, the firm said in a confirmation on Monday.
The news was revealed by Chief Executive Officer David Ellison in a call to investors, in which he outlined a strategy that will see two big brands in the streaming world come under one roof. This comes after Netflix pulled out of the bidding race for Warner Bros. Discovery, clearing the way for Paramount Skydance to secure the deal.
Addressing investors, Ellison said the merged streaming service will bring together some of the most recognisable franchises in entertainment. From Harry Potter and Game of Thrones to Top Gun, Star Trek and Yellowstone, the combined library is expected to be one of the largest in the industry.
According to Ellison, the company plans to continue investing heavily in films and television, positioning the new service as a top destination for writers, producers, and directors.
Importantly, he reassured viewers and industry insiders that HBO’s identity will remain intact. “HBO should stay HBO,” he said, making it clear that the brand’s reputation for prestige storytelling will not change despite the broader merger.
While the vision is certainly ambitious, the deal is likely to face scrutiny. For example, the US Department of Justice is expected to scrutinise the deal due to media concentration and competition issues. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has already said his office will carefully review the acquisition.
There are also worries within the industry about potential job cuts as the two companies integrate operations. Mergers of this scale often lead to restructuring, and employees across film, television, and news divisions are watching developments closely.
If completed, the merger of Paramount+ and HBO Max will mark one of the biggest transformations in the streaming era, reshaping how millions of viewers access their shows and films.