Panasonic unveils Lumix S5II and S5IIX cameras with new 24MP CMOS sensor

Panasonic on Monday launched the new hybrid full-frame mirrorless camera Lumix S5II as the latest addition to its Lumix S series in India. Highlight features of the camera include Phase Hybrid auto-focus and image stabilisation technology.

The Lumix S5II is joined by the Lumix S5IIX, which comes with a more extensive video feature set, and will be introduced in “upcoming months” along with a new 14-28mm ultrawide L-mount half-macro zoom lens.

Both Lumix S5II and S5IIX contain a newly developed 24MP 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor that complies with PDAF. Panasonic says that the imaging engine that the cameras use is also newly developed to achieve high resolution, natural description and approximately 2x higher-speed signal processing for high bitrate recording. The imaging engine is developed jointly by Leica and Lumix.

At the launch event, Panasonic especially emphasised on Indian weddings, suggesting that these cameras shine in wedding photography. As such, they adopt Phase Hybrid autofocus tech with advanced subject detection and metering technologies to capture the target subject in focus, even in adverse lighting conditions.

Another feature new with these cameras is real-time LUT which allows you to apply colour grading to your photos in the field to achieve a more finished look right from the camera itself. The feature is especially useful for those who aren’t familiar with image editing software.

There’s also Active Image Stabilization Technology onboard helping keep the recording steady for a wide range of shooting conditions and situations. The Lumix S5II and S5IIX can determine the status of camera shake and correction ratios, and Panasonic claims that these cameras can compensate 200% better for camera shake compared to conventional image stabilisation.

While the Lumix S5II will be available across Lumix Lounges, Panasonic Lumix 4K Zones, and the dealer network across India soon, you’ll have to wait longer for the S5IIX, which the company says will be introduced in the “upcoming months.”

The Lumix S5II body costs Rs 1,94,990, the Lumix S5II kit with 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 lens costs Rs 2,24,990, and the Lumix S5II combo kit costs Rs 2,44,990 with a set of two lenses – 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 lens and Lumix S 50mm F1.8 lens.