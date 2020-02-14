Panasonic launches new IoT and AI enabled platform Miraie in India

Under Miraie, the company also aims to provide users with in-built intelligent diagnostics, which will be able to detect any issues that the devices might have in advance. Under Miraie, the company also aims to provide users with in-built intelligent diagnostics, which will be able to detect any issues that the devices might have in advance.

Panasonic has launched its new IoT and AI enabled platform, called Miraie. With this new technology, the company says that it “aims to empower everyday lives of consumers with comfort, convenience and seamless connectivity across all Panasonic devices.” Along with this platform, the company also revealed its first-ever range of connected products, all of which will be made available under Miraie.

These new products include connected air conditioners, smart doorbell, and plugs and switches. The company is looking to add more products to this range in the future, which include refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, fans, geysers and more.

Under Miraie, the company also aims to provide users with in-built intelligent diagnostics, which will be able to detect any issues that the devices might have in advance, this according to the company will help in maximising the performance and operational lifespan of products.

All the products under Miraie will recognise patterns of usage and will suggest optimal modes to users, to have the best experience. It will also come with Google Assistant and Alexa integration, which will help users control the devices with the help of their voice.

The companion Miraie app offer users e-warranty along with the convenience for getting any spare part of electronic devices replaced with an online request via the app.

“With the advent of 5G, IoT will be driving the next round of transformation in the digital world and is the future of smart, connected India. Consumers are now looking towards IoT & AI enabled solutions to enhance quality of life through connected ecosystems – as per our research over 75% are looking for specific requirements related to ease of use; safety; monitoring misuse; service reminders; personalize usage pattern. Through the launch of our Miraie platform, we aim to address all of the above and extend connected living in a true sense and further our vision of a better life, a better world,” said Mr Manish Sharma, President & CEO, Panasonic India and South East Asia.

