Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks raised its annual revenue forecast and agreed to acquire AI startup Applied Compute for $4.5 billion, as a heightened threat environment pushes customers toward broader security products.

Shares of Palo Alto jumped about 9% in after-hours trading to $368.70 on Wednesday, ⁠and ​drove gains in rivals. CrowdStrike rose 5%, Zscaler climbed 3% and Fortinet gained 2%.

Palo Alto Networks has been repositioning itself as an integrated cybersecurity provider, with recent deals, including its $3.35 billion acquisition of ​cloud ​management and monitoring firm Chronosphere and an ⁠agreement with Israeli startup Koi.

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The company is looking to tap growing cybersecurity spending as the rapid ‌adoption of AI creates new security risks and gives attackers new ways to exploit vulnerabilities.