Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks raised its annual revenue forecast and agreed to acquire AI startup Applied Compute for $4.5 billion, as a heightened threat environment pushes customers toward broader security products.
Shares of Palo Alto jumped about 9% in after-hours trading to $368.70 on Wednesday, and drove gains in rivals. CrowdStrike rose 5%, Zscaler climbed 3% and Fortinet gained 2%.
Palo Alto Networks has been repositioning itself as an integrated cybersecurity provider, with recent deals, including its $3.35 billion acquisition of cloud management and monitoring firm Chronosphere and an agreement with Israeli startup Koi.
The company is looking to tap growing cybersecurity spending as the rapid adoption of AI creates new security risks and gives attackers new ways to exploit vulnerabilities.
“AI tools are surfacing vulnerabilities faster than companies can patch them, and that is pushing customers to consolidate onto fewer platforms,” said Catharine Trebnick, senior research analyst at Rosenblatt Securities.
With the acquisition of Applied Compute, Palo Alto aims to offer a technology platform that helps customers securely train and deploy open-weight models as they expand their use of AI.
Open-weight models, AI systems whose trained settings are publicly released, present security challenges, including the risk of model tampering, data leakage and misuse by bad actors.
“Applied Compute extends Palo Alto’s push beyond traditional cybersecurity into enterprise AI,” TD Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal said.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal 2027.
Palo Alto now expects fiscal 2027 revenue to be between $14.52 billion and $14.57 billion, compared with its prior expectation of $14.10 billion to $14.20 billion.
Its first-quarter revenue came in at $3.45 billion, up 39% from a year earlier, beating estimates of $3.31 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.