OnePlus’ OxygenOS 13: New design, features and list of supported phones

Alongside the OnePlus 10T, the brand’s latest number-series flagship, OnePlus also announced its new software skin – OxygenOS 13. Succeeding OxygenOS 12, the new Android skin will be based on Android 13 and unsurprisingly, the ColorOS codebase. The new OxygenOS 13 also comes with a new design language and a lot of features to explore. Here’s a deeper dive into OxygenOS 13 where we check out all that’s new with the Android skin.
New Aquamorphic design
OnePlus has apparently taken to water and nature as an inspiration for the design language of OxygenOS13. Along these lines, the new skin will feature softer, rounder edges across UI elements and OnePlus also promises “minimalist icons, animations, and a variety of forms and textures.”
We will also see more interactive widgets on OxygenOS 13 and the UI will, at least by default, adapt a new Klein Blue and Orange colour scheme based on the colours of the ocean and a sunset, which we guess users will be able to change later on.
New Always-On Display modes
OxygenOS 13 will come with new Always-On Display or AoD modes that will bring the top AoD screens like Insight AoD from older versions of OxygenOS as well as some new ones. There will also be better app compatibility, with apps like Spotify now allowing you to control playback directly from the AoD screen with a new AoD widget.
Subscriber Only Stories
In India, OnePlus has also partnered with food delivery services Zomato and Swiggy to bring food delivery tracking to the AoD screen.
Smart launcher and sidebar support
The default home launcher on OxygenOS 13 will allow users to reach their favourite apps faster by increasing the icon size of folders, letting users get to some applications without needing to open the folder first.
OxygenOS 13 will get a sidebar, where users can pin quick app shortcuts and pull out the sidebar to access these shortcuts when they want to multitask. This feature is already present in ColorOS.
Spatial Audio support
OxygenOS 13 will bring Spatial Audio support for select devices where the hardware allows the feature to function. Spatial Audio will let users experience a sense of direction in movies and other media, offering a more immersive experience.
Better security
OxygenOS 13 will alert users when they download risky applications and other files and keeps private elements like your location secure, even when connected to a public WiFi network. The skin will also come with all Android 13 security perks and features. Additionally, Private Safe 2.0 is a secure space on the internal storage of phones where users will be able to store secure files in a virtual locker.
Which phones will get OxygenOS 13?
OxygenOS 13 will be coming to the OnePlus 10 Pro first, and the OnePlus 10T will be second in line to get the update. OnePlus has mentioned that the 10 Pro will get the update ‘soon’ and the 10T will follow later this year. However, no dates or timelines have been revealed.
OxygenOS 13 will also come to the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, and OnePlus 10T in the number series. In the Nord series, the update will come to the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.
