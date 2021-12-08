OxygenOS 12: OnePlus reveals new features including Canvas 2.0, Game Filters and more

The Android 12 update is currently being baked by many OEMs for their phones and being integrated with custom skins. For OnePlus devices, this is OxygenOS 12. The Android 12-based skin is currently being tested on some devices while the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have already begun receiving stable updates.

Now, a new video released by the brand ahead of the stable rollout of the update for more devices, shows off some new features coming to OxygenOS 12.

The new features include a new Work Life Balance 2.0 mode, Enhanced Dark Mode settings, Canvas 2.0 and new Game Mode features among other additions. Check it out in the video below.

Work-Life Balance 2.0

The new feature looks like it will help users clear their clutter of notifications and display only notifications from Work-related apps like Slack, Outlook, Skype, WhatsApp and more. The feature should help boost your productivity and avoid unnecessary distractions, especially if you’re working from home.

Work Mode can now also be auto-enabled based on a preset time, a particular WiFi network or even a location, so users will not have to hit the toggle manually.

Improved OnePlus Scout, integration with OnePlus Watch

OxygenOS 12 will also allow the Scout Search feature to do more things like search through the Notes app and it seems integration with OnePlus Watch is also set to improve with synced alarms.

New Game Mode features

The in-game, game mode settings now include some new options that may be handy to gamers. This includes a data monitor that will help users playing online games on metered connections. There is also a new ‘Voice Modulator’ feature that will let users change their voice in real time while playing multiplayer games.

Here are the new features coming to OxygenOS 12. (Image Source: YouTube/ OnePlus) Here are the new features coming to OxygenOS 12. (Image Source: YouTube/ OnePlus)

A new game filter mode will also let users apply Instagram-like filters to the entire game in real-time to increase or decrease contrast and colour levels as per their liking. This could, for instance, help players spot enemies a little more easily in some settings.

Enhanced Dark Mode

Instead of just offering a simple black background, the new dark mode will feature three options with different black levels that users will be able to switch between. This include a Gentle Dark Mode that shows a light grey background, a Medium Dark Mode that shows a darker grey background and an Enhanced Dark Mode that shows pitch black backgrounds.

Canvas 2.0, Private Safe and other features



An update to the popular Canvas AOD feature from OxygenOS 11, that let you set a wireframe avatar of your favourite photos as your Always-On-Display screen, Canvas 2.0 now adds support for more colours and customisations.

OnePlus is also adding a Private Safe locker, likely in the file manager, that is expected to allow users to put in important documents, pictures and videos and password protect them. OnePlus is also expected to add more features to OxygenOS 12 including a new Theme Store and Spotify watch faces for the OnePlus Watch.