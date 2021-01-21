Oxygen OS 11 open beta update now available for OnePlus 7, 7T series: Here’s how to install

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series are getting Oxygen OS 11 open beta update based on Android 11. It can be downloaded from OnePlus website if one’s willing to test the new features. One thing to be considered while downloading an open beta is that it may contain bugs or problems, and might not be suited for those who are using the device as their primary phone.

OnePlus 7 series was launched in 2019 and was due to get the Android 11 update in some time. The new update includes an updated camera user interface, tweaks in dark mode, faster loading for the gallery, ambient display and others. It will enable the formation of weekly videos with your photos and videos in the storage. The company has also added 10 new clock styles with Oxygen OS 11

In order to download the latest update, one needs to keep the battery percentage of the device to at least 30 per cent, free up 3GB of space and stay connected to Wi-Fi. It is also advised to take a backup of the data in case there is a complication.

How to install Oxygen OS 11 beta on OnePlus 7, 7T

In order to install the Oxygen OS 11 one needs to download the zip file from the company’s website. After that follow these steps.

#Then, copy the zip file into the storage. Now, go to the settings followed by system, system updates and tap on the icon on the top right corner.

# Tap on the local upgrade option and then on the corresponding installation package. Choosing the option upgrade will begin the process.

# Once the installation reaches 100 per cent, restart the device. With all the steps followed, wait for the phone to reboot and the new update will be ready to use.

If you are facing problems after downloading the new update, you can go back to the stable version as well or wait for the official update’s rollout.