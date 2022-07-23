scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

71 per cent of Indians want to monitor their children’s activity online: NortonLifeLock

Based on the study, 73 per cent of Indian adults surveyed believe children are likely to give their family members’ personal information away online.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
Updated: July 23, 2022 2:43:59 pm
80% of Indian adults surveyed say their knowledge of technology has helped others avoid being scammed. (File Photo)

Internet usage has increased abundantly as access to mobile devices has become easier. However, Indian children are the most affected by the increased internet penetration, according to a report by NortonLifeLock. Based on the study, conducted by Harris Poll among 1,004 adults in India, 73 per cent of Indian adults surveyed believe children are likely to give their family members’ personal information away online.

“Our children are naturals when it comes to advances in technology, adapting to the latest gadgets to internet apps. While this is great, the research shows that parents believe they need to educate and actively engage with their children’s online activities,” said Ritesh Chopra, Director Sales and Field Marketing, India & SAARC Countries, NortonLifeLock. “This latest Norton study in India tells us that three-quarters of Indian parents surveyed (78 per cent), with children under 18, discovered their children have done something on their smart devices without their permission. The most important aspect of internet safety for kids is that parents instil the right guidelines from an early age about the Internet and the potential hazards out there.”

The report reveals that Indian adults have a strong awareness of the importance of Cyber Safety. Over 86 per cent said it is more important now than ever before, for parents to talk to their children about Cyber Safety. The majority of adults in India surveyed (68 per cent) say it is essential or particularly important for parents to manage their children’s screen time usage.

Read more |Criminals are deceiving victims with deepfakes and crypto scams: NortonLifeLock

Meanwhile, the report said that work from home culture has made a significant change amongst family members, with  71 per cent of Indian parents believing that their relationship with their children improved while working from home. Almost 70 per cent of those surveyed who are married or living with partners, say their relationship with their spouse or partner got better while they were working from home.

“Over half of the Indian adults surveyed said that their relationships with friends improved (55%) and 51% said relationships with their co-workers improved while working from home,” the report noted. However, working from home had its issues for the majority, with 93 per cent of Indians experiencing technology-related issues, most commonly unreliable or slow internet connectivity (52 per cent) and frequent communication issues (47 per cent).

