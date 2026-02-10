Over a billion Android phones are at risk as Google sounds a security alarm

Google says devices running Android 12 or older that are no longer receiving security updates leave more than 40 per cent of active phones vulnerable to malware and spyware.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 12:30 PM IST
Google advises users to upgrade to a phone running Android 13 or later. Often, a mid-tier new phone can offer better security than an older flagship phone running a previous operating system.(Image Source; Pixabay)Google advises users to upgrade to a phone running Android 13 or later. Often, a mid-tier new phone can offer better security than an older flagship phone running a previous operating system.(Image Source; Pixabay)
Make us preferred source on Google

If you are still using an older Android phone, you may be more vulnerable than you realise. Google has now confirmed that over 40 per cent, more than one billion phones, of all Android devices worldwide are no longer protected by security updates and are therefore vulnerable to malware and spyware attacks.

It applies to phones running Android 12 or earlier that are no longer receiving critical security patches. Without these updates, even the most careful users face growing risks as cyber threats become more complex.

Most Android phones are still on older software

Recent Android distribution figures highlight the scale of the problem, according to Google. Only 57.9 per cent of Android phones are running Android 13 or newer. As of December, the latest version, Android 16, was installed on just 7.5 per cent of devices.

Android 15 accounted for 19.3 per cent, Android 14 for 17.2 per cent, and Android 13 for 13.9 per cent of phones in use. That means a large portion of active Android users are already falling behind on security.

Also Read | Used this trick to play YouTube videos in the background? Google has shut it down

Phones introduced before 2021 are largely affected, since many cannot be upgraded beyond Android 12.

Why are older services more dangerous?

Even as Google Play Protect continues to scan apps on Android 7 and above devices for potential threats, this is still not enough. This is because, without adequate security updates for these devices, sophisticated threats will still not be averted.

Google advises users to upgrade to a phone running Android 13 or later. Often, a mid-tier new phone can offer better security than an older flagship phone running a previous operating system.

Story continues below this ad

Cuts in support from manufacturers are also contributing to the risk. According to Forbes, Samsung has “confirmed that the Galaxy S21 series, S21+, and S21 Ultra phones no longer get any software and security updates.”

At the same time, the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy S21 FE are now on a quarterly patch schedule, making users more vulnerable because of the longer intervals between patches.

Also Read | Gemini gets a cleaner look as Google updates tools and ‘My Stuff’

Unlike Apple, which controls both hardware and software updates, Android updates depend on manufacturers. Many devices are dropped after a few years, even though they are still in daily use.

How to check if your phone is at risk

To see whether your phone is affected:

1. Open Settings

2. Go to About phone

3. Check your Android version

Story continues below this ad

If your device is running Android 12 or older and cannot be upgraded, security experts recommend replacing it.

Unsupported Android phones can be exploited to steal passwords, intercept messages, access banking apps, and drain accounts. With more than a billion devices now exposed, Google is urging users to act quickly to protect their personal data before it’s too late.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The mention of “certain pulses” in the White House fact sheet is significant, as it was not mentioned in the joint statement announced on February 6.
US releases fact sheet on trade deal, mentions 'certain pulses' among agricultural products to see tariffs cut
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
Advertisement