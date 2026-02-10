Over a billion Android phones are at risk as Google sounds a security alarm

Google advises users to upgrade to a phone running Android 13 or later. Often, a mid-tier new phone can offer better security than an older flagship phone running a previous operating system.(Image Source; Pixabay)

If you are still using an older Android phone, you may be more vulnerable than you realise. Google has now confirmed that over 40 per cent, more than one billion phones, of all Android devices worldwide are no longer protected by security updates and are therefore vulnerable to malware and spyware attacks.

It applies to phones running Android 12 or earlier that are no longer receiving critical security patches. Without these updates, even the most careful users face growing risks as cyber threats become more complex.

Most Android phones are still on older software

Recent Android distribution figures highlight the scale of the problem, according to Google. Only 57.9 per cent of Android phones are running Android 13 or newer. As of December, the latest version, Android 16, was installed on just 7.5 per cent of devices.