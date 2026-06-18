Over 83% factory-reset their phones before resale, yet data security concerns persist: Cashify survey

Cashify’s survey shows that while smartphone re-selling is becoming mainstream, consumer anxiety over data security is also rising. (File Photo)

The market for pre-owned smartphones has grown rapidly in India, with the re-selling devices becoming more common. However, many consumers remain concerned that their sensitive personal data could be recovered from a re-sold device even after taking precautionary measures such as factory resetting. A new survey report suggests that these concerns could be well-founded.

Over 83.3 per cent of respondents said that they performed a factory reset of their smartphone before resale. However, 31 per cent reported successfully retrieving deleted data from a phone, according to a consumer survey published by Cashify, an Indian re-commerce platform, on Thursday, June 18.

The survey of 8,000 respondents is focused on smartphone resale and data privacy. It found that over 41.1 per cent of respondents acknowledge that a factory reset may not permanently delete all data. Furthermore, 74 per cent are concerned about potential misuse of personal data after selling their smartphone.