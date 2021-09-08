Over 70% users in India spend up to 4 hours watching OTT content on Smart TV: Report

Consumers are steadily moving away from traditional linear TV to Connected TVs (CTV) and OTTs, which has brought a major change in media consumption. Mediasmart, an Affle company, has released a report which shows the changing viewership patterns of Indian consumers.

The report, titled ‘India CTV Report 2021’ says that 78 percent of people surveyed owned a Smart TV and 93 percent of these users are mostly interested in internet-based content. It further says the majority of CTV (also known as Smart TV) users are young, urban adults who are already mobile-first and actively engage with diverse apps.

As per the survey conducted by the company, 89 percent of the respondents are social media users, 82 percent are e-commerce and 44 percent are gamers.

The report also states that over 15 percent of respondents use a dongle to stream content on TV, 59 percent prefer downloading apps via a Smart TV app store and 26 percent mostly access content via pre-installed apps. Around 70 percent of respondents spend between one to four hours watching movies (91 percent), streaming music (64 percent), playing games (47 percent) or watching news (64 percent) on Smart TV.

More than 65 percent of respondents have membership of more than one OTT app. The cited source has also revealed the top leading OTT platforms that are dominating the adoption rate with over 40 percent share. These include Disney+Hotstar, Amazon’s Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, MXPlayer, Sony LIV, VOOT and Alt Balaji

The survey was conducted in metros and tier 1 cities, across a demographic of male and female respondents with the help of Vtion.