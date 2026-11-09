How Oura shrank its smart ring by 40% without cutting battery or accuracy

Oura says its new Ring 5 is 40% smaller than the Ring 4, with better battery life and accuracy. In a video interview, Jason Russell, VP, Consumer Software Product, ŌURA, spoke to Nandagopal Rajan about the re-engineering behind it, the features that matter most to users, and what comes next.

You’ve said the Ring 5 is a big change from the Ring 4. What’s different?

Russell: Oura is beloved by our members for the insights it delivers about sleep, stress, heart health and metabolic health. We hear time and again that people love the form factor, the personalisation and the accuracy. We also hear that they want it to be smaller. That has been the big headline of the next innovation our members have been looking to us for. It’s comfortable and easy to wear every day, but can we make it smaller?

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That’s a big challenge, because we’re packing a lot of technology into a product that’s already quite small. But we undertook it, and the ring is now 40% smaller. It’s the smallest smart ring in the world.

When you make something smaller, the typical question is where you make trade-offs. Do you make it less accurate, less capable, shorter on battery life? We don’t make those trade-offs. What we’ve done is make a more accurate product with better battery life that is also 40% smaller. It was a feat of engineering, and it took re-architecting the product from the ground up.

It’s fascinating that you can fit a battery into something as small as the Ring 4. If the Ring 5 is 40% smaller, does the battery technology itself have to change?

Russell: It’s really about re-architecting the whole ring. We didn’t take the Ring 4 and shrink everything. We had to reimagine how we assemble the inner components, how we engineer the product, and which sensors we use and where we place them. Many factors influence the battery life we can deliver.

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It is actually better in the Ring 5 than in the Ring 4. You get a full week of battery life, a slight improvement over the Ring 4. One example of how we did it is a new sensing architecture with 12 signal pathways and more powerful LEDs. The Ring 4 has 16. A signal pathway is the combination of an LED and a photodiode: one shines light into your finger, and the other absorbs and interprets how much light comes back, which tells you about your bloodstream.

Reducing the pathways from 16 to 12 gains efficiency. We then made the LEDs four times as powerful, so we gain accuracy and motion tolerance through more thoughtful use of the pathways. We also repositioned them around the finger and changed how close they sit to the skin, for even more accuracy in a more efficient package. That’s one example of the considerations we make to gain battery and accuracy in a smaller package.

Are you adding new features, or will the app stay much the same? Is anything being rolled out specifically because of the new ring?

Russell: We track 50+ biometrics and rolled out 40 new features last year. Whenever we can bring an innovation to the Ring 4 and all our members, we do. We don’t gate features to force an upgrade if we can deliver them on prior-generation products. That said, the higher accuracy and better battery life of the new ring give you a better experience of those features.

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We did have some major breakthroughs with the Ring 5. One is live activity tracking. We’ve always been known for tracking activity in the background, to make it effortless. Our automatic activity detection picks up exercise, but also carrying groceries up the steps, dancing and the other things we do that benefit our bodies even if we don’t think of them as exercise. Members also want data while they’re exercising, to help them optimise their performance. With live activity tracking you get a dashboard with your pace and distance. If you have a third-party heart rate monitor, you can see your heart rate alongside, and dial your training up or down accordingly.

Also Read | From stress peaks to sleep efficiency: How a fortnight of biometric data revealed my real fitness baseline

The other is Health Radar. We’ve pioneered helping people understand their day-to-day wellbeing, their sleep and their stress. That conversation needs to connect with your long-term health, the kind of conversation you’d normally have with your doctor. We don’t see them as two separate conversations. We want one continuous conversation, which means using Oura Ring data to make you aware of long-term changes in your health, not just day-to-day fluctuations in how you sleep and move.

So we introduced blood pressure features. One is blood pressure signals, which looks at your data over 30 days and spots shifts in your biometrics that suggest you should pay closer attention to your blood pressure, or talk to a doctor about signs of strain. Another is nighttime blood pressure, which shows your overnight dipping pattern. In healthy individuals, blood pressure typically dips by about 20% overnight. We can see that dip and tell you whether it’s dipping as expected, or more or less. A 5% dip, for example, might be a reason to talk to your doctor, or to become more aware of how stress, eating, salt intake or exercise affect your blood pressure day to day.

We also introduced nighttime breathing, which shows changes and potential disturbances in your breathing overnight and in aggregate over the prior 30 nights. It helps people catch potential breathing issues during sleep that would warrant a clinical conversation. So it’s not just a rich understanding of your daily health practices, but also of potential changes in your health that warrant a closer look.

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For many users the biggest advantage of the Oura ring is the sleep data and readiness score. What feedback do you get from your long-term users about such features, and what excites you most about it?

Russell: We pioneered the smart ring as a really different approach to wearables, at a time when step tracking was the norm. We started with sleep, which was novel at the time and uniquely served by this form factor. The ring is comfortable and holds a charge for a week. It’s also uniquely accurate at detecting things like your pulse against the veins on the underside of your finger. When you go to the doctor, that’s where they take your pulse, for a reason. It’s an optimal place, whereas on the wrist there’s a lot of distance to travel to take readings against those veins.

Sleep was a natural starting point, and we see it as the foundation of health. On days when you sleep well and have a 90 readiness, you’re more likely to be active, to make better eating decisions and to have fewer carb cravings. All the other dimensions of health benefit from great sleep. That remains one of the most compelling and most used features our members highlight.

But we’ve also expanded. We combined sleep with readiness and activity, meaning how well recovered you are and how active you’ve been, which together give you the picture of day-to-day wellbeing we call readiness. Then we introduced stress tracking, so you can see your physiological stress day to day. We expanded into heart health with cardiovascular age, which estimates how stiff your arteries are against how stiff they ought to be for your age. We expanded into women’s health: understanding your cycle, when your period may occur, which phase you’re in, when you’re fertile and how pregnancy affects your biometrics.

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Our members celebrate that we keep expanding the value across these health pillars, along with the intelligence on top that helps them find meaning in it. When all these dimensions are connected, and you can see how your activity or sleep relates to your readiness or stress, that’s where members gain a lot of value.

Are you improving sleep comfort as the ring gets smaller and lighter?

Russell: Absolutely. We like to say we’re human first. Our product is on your body every day, so we think a lot about the experience of wearing it. It’s intentionally discreet. On your wrist you have alerts vying for your attention, and screens are another source of distraction or stress for many of us. We deliberately don’t have beeps and buzzes, because we want this to stay in the background. You choose when to interact with it, and you should be able to sleep comfortably with it and not be distracted by it.

So we think about materials. Moving from the Ring 3 to the Ring 4, we went from an epoxy inner to an all-titanium inner so it sits more comfortably against the skin. We think about the domes: there are slightly elevated sensors on the product, but much smaller than in prior generations, so the ring slides easily over your knuckles and sits comfortably against the skin.

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Every individual is unique, and we put an absurd amount of attention into details like that. Your anatomy is different from someone else’s, and the arteries and veins in your finger are in different places. Skin tone and body mass index vary. On top of that, the ring doesn’t always sit perfectly in place; it rotates. We give you a clue of where it should optimally sit, but you’re living your life.

We pioneered an approach to sensing that we call Smart Sensing. It was released with the Ring 4 and gets better with every generation. I spoke about signal pathways earlier. There are 12 in this product, so 12 different angles from which we can read your bloodstream. We continuously adapt across all of them to find the strongest one for you, right now. It’s not one-size-fits-all. It adapts to life and to your individual makeup to deliver the strongest signal we can.

People expect you to be great at sleep, but also at cardio and VO2 max, which is the other extreme of human activity. I can understand an Apple Watch Ultra doing this because it has so much space. In a small ring, are there compromises? Does all the data come from the same set of signals, interpreted differently, or do you cater to each separately?

Russell: We have red, infrared and green LEDs, each serving a different purpose, and we’re very thoughtful about when we use each one. Overnight, the infrared LED is used for a continuous view of your heart rate. We don’t often burn the green LED while you sleep. We use the red LED only during sleep, to look at blood oxygen levels, which we intentionally don’t do during the day.

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Green LEDs are the most conducive to tracking heart rate during movement. Your daytime heart rate is powered by green LEDs, which can tolerate your hands moving through the day when you’re not at rest. But we do that only periodically. We don’t assume you need minute-by-minute heart rate information through the day, though you can get it on demand when you’re curious. When we know you’re working out, we run the green LED continuously, because during intense movement you want that high-fidelity, continuous signal to see how your heart rate performed.

So we have different technologies for different purposes, and we combine them with lab-grade temperature sensing and motion sensing, and with Smart Sensing to manage all that signal and ensure accuracy and coverage. What we’re able to do on accuracy is remarkable, and it’s something we’re known for. Our heart rate tracking, for example, is in 99% agreement with ECG.

What’s the one feature you’re looking forward to, something that’s still pushing the envelope on the technology?

Russell: I’m excited about sensemaking. We have a lot of data. We don’t strictly want to keep expanding it, and our members aren’t always asking for more. They’re asking for the meaning behind it: how do I apply this to my life?

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That sounds simple, but in practice it requires major technology investment and breakthroughs. For you individually, how do we isolate the relevant insight for you right now, one that serves your goals, your unique situation and the challenges you carry in your day-to-day life? We want to look not only through the lenses of metabolic health, heart health or activity, but across all of them together. Something like a companion that helps me make good choices to support my health through my days and long into my future. That’s where I think the greatest breakthroughs are ahead of us.