‘Our audio and video products are made for the virtual-first world’: Jabra VP

“When you create a process, right from the leadership level, you got to tell people, you build a virtual-first world,” Peter Jayaseelan – Vice President, South Asia and Public Sector, Jabra, opens up on the idea of redefining work space and the importance of audio and visual products in the office of future.

Jayaseelan says professional-grade audio and video devices have to be looked at from a new lens in a post-pandemic world. “Organisations [they] essentially retrofitted what was available as a process into a remote which didn’t work,” he told indianexpress.com in an interview on the sidelines of the launch of Evolve2 earbuds in India.

Designed for hybrid working, the Jabra Evolve2 Buds promise “ultimate call clarity” thanks to a new “MultiSensor Voice” system that combines a bone conduction sensor, four mics, and algorithms for optimizing call quality. Unlike many TWS, the Evolve2 Buds don’t have multiple ear tip sizes. Instead, Jabra claims it finalized the design by studying 62,000 unique ear scans.

They also include adjustable Active Noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds are water-resistant and have a wireless range of up to 20 meters when paired with its USB boost. The battery life is pretty reasonable, too: five hours of talking time, and up to 33 hours of general use including the extra charge provided by the included case. The case supports wireless charging, like the AirPods Pro 2.

The Evolve2 at Rs 39,122 is a luxury price for a pair of truly wireless earbuds. “The need for personal devices will always be there…if you are into high fidelity music, you definitely need a professional consumer device,” Jayaseelan reasoned, adding that there are people who work in industries that demand professional-grade audio devices and they will buy Evolve2-like products. “Whether you are working from an office, home office or anywhere, our products are made for the virtual-first world,” he added.

Jayaseelan didn’t reveal who Jabra’s biggest customers are in India but did reveal nine out of the top global financial firms use their products.