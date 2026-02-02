Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report

While Oracle has not confirmed that it is conducting layoffs, it would not be the first tech giant to slash jobs in response to the mounting pressure to invest in AI.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 12:24 PM IST
Oracle CEO Larry EllisonOracle was founded by Larry Ellison in 1977. (Screenshot: Oracle)
Make us preferred source on Google

Oracle is facing increasing scrutiny from investors over how it plans to finance its AI infrastructure build-out, with one report suggesting that the cloud provider might consider mass layoffs as cost-cutting measures to support its data centre ambitions.

One of the options on the table for the Larry Ellison-led company is a headcount reduction of between 20,000 and 30,000 to free up $8 billion to $10 billion in cash flow, according to a note by investment banking firm TD Cowen published last week. The note further estimated that Oracle might sell off assets such as health tech platform Cerner that was acquired by the company for $28.3 billion in 2022.

While Oracle has not confirmed that it is conducting layoffs, it would not be the first tech giant to slash jobs in response to the mounting pressure to invest in AI. Big US firms such as Amazon, UPS, and Dow have announced an estimated total of 52,000 job cuts with experts noting that companies “appear eager to use artificial intelligence to reduce labour costs,” according to a recent report by Financial Times.

Also Read | Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026

Oracle’s debt has continued to climb in the past few months, even as its fortunes become increasingly ⁠tied to OpenAI, ⁠which is ​not profitable and has not detailed how it would finance its infrastructure plans. Last month, Oracle was sued by bondholders who said they suffered ‍losses because the company concealed its need to sell significant additional debt to build out its AI infrastructure.

On Sunday, February 1, Oracle said it is looking to raise $45 billion to $50 billion in 2026 using a combination of debt and equity financing. “Oracle is raising money in order to ‌build additional capacity to meet the contracted demand ​from our largest Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers, including AMD, Meta, NVIDIA, OpenAI, TikTok, xAI and others”, the company was quoted as saying by Reuters.

What is the Oracle-OpenAI deal?

In September 2025, Oracle signed a deal with OpenAI which stipulates that the ChatGPT maker purchase $300 billion worth of compute power from the cloud provider over a span of five years, according to a report by Wall Street Journal.

In its note, TD Cowen estimated that Oracle’s deal with OpenAI is going to require $156 billion in capital spending. Oracle is also reportedly building AI infrastructure for Meta and Nvidia in a $523 billion total commitment.

Story continues below this ad

Additionally, the company is part of the Stargate Project, in which several other players such as Softbank and OpenAI have committed to invest $500 billion to build data centres and other related infrastructure in the US over the next four years.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The Congress, meanwhile, remains a divided house and is viewed as reacting more to Sarma’s narrative instead of projecting a formidable alternative.
Assam poll battle takes shape: Polarisation, populism, and a fractured Opposition
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement