Oracle lays off more employees in fresh round of job cuts: Report

The company has struck deals with Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft to let their cloud customers run Oracle Cloud Infrastructure alongside native services. (Image: Reuters)

Several Oracle employees started this week by receiving emails informing them that they have been laid off as part of a new round of job cuts.

The enterprise software giant undertook its latest layoffs on Monday, September 14, according to a report by Business Insider. Affected employees have been offered four weeks’ base salary and an additional week’s salary for every year of employment.

While the number of those affected is unclear, several Oracle staffers took to LinkedIn, Reddit, and Blind, an anonymous workplace community platform, claiming that they have been impacted by the latest round of cuts, which has been attributed to “broader organisational change” underway at the company.