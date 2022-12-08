Optoma launches six new eco-friendly projectors for educational and commercial purposes in India

Optoma on Thursday launched six new projectors in India for educational and commercial purposes – ZX350e, ZW350e, ZH350, AZX360ST, AZW360ST, and AZH360ST, designed with eco-friendliness in mind. The laser projectors are mercury-free and energy-saving, which means they have a lower carbon footprint. Those energy savings obviously also translate into cost savings over time, with the company claiming that projector-equipped schools can save over 5 lakh rupees over a period of 5 years.

Compared to traditional lamp projectors, Optoma’s latest lineup consumes around 50% less power thanks to the latest in laser technology and higher power efficiency. Starting at Rs 72,000, these projectors also have a longer lifespan and are claimed to provide output for over 20,000 hours. That’s obviously due to the usage of laser technology but also in part due to the fact that they are dust resistant with IP5X or IP6X certification, making them more durable. The longevity can be further extended to 30,000 hours when the Eco mode is turned on.

Optoma’s latest projectors also come with an updated design, with a 34% reduction in size compared to the previous generation. The compact design reduces waste, which in turn increases logistics efficiency, further reducing the carbon footprint.

Currently, Optoma’s lineup only consists of laser projectors, but Vijay Sharma, the company’s country head for India told the Indian Express that they’re looking to explore LED technology in the future as well. LED projectors may have lower luminosity but their lower cost makes them more consumer-friendly. The models unveiled on Thursday start at Rs 72,000.

Optoma’s current lineup is mostly aimed at educational and commercial uses, although there are a few gaming projectors on offer too. Aman Singh, zonal head for the company, told Indian Express that while the esports scene is growing in India, the company isn’t looking to tap that right now, and is instead focused on wooing casual, console gamers with their gaming-centric offerings.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Sharma said, “We at Optoma are committed in upgrading and adopting new technology for a better user experience. With this commitment we have introduced the Next Generation of our projectors which will save upto 47% power consumption and help in reducing around 1265Kg CO2e during the life span of a projector. We have introduced our new Eco Friendly Laser projector series which is specially made for environment sustainability. We hope to transition the complete line up to laser projectors from traditional projectors in the coming year.