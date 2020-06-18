Oppo’s launch livecast cancelled amid calls to boycott Chinese products

Oppo, which ranks among the top five smartphone vendors in India, had said it will live-stream the launch of its Find X2 smartphone on Wednesday via YouTube. (Image: Oppo) Oppo, which ranks among the top five smartphone vendors in India, had said it will live-stream the launch of its Find X2 smartphone on Wednesday via YouTube. (Image: Oppo)

Chinese handset maker Oppo on Wednesday cancelled the livestream launch of its flagship 5G smartphone in the country, amid protests calling for boycott of Chinese products.

On Tuesday, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a face-off with the Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

Oppo, which ranks among the top five smartphone vendors in India, had said it will live-stream the launch of its Find X2 smartphone on Wednesday via YouTube.

Also Read | Oppo Find X2 vs OnePlus 8: Is it worth spending over Rs 10,000 for Oppo?

However, the livestream was cancelled, and the company instead uploaded a pre-recorded video. While Oppo did not respond to queries seeking reason for the cancellation, reports suggest that the cancellation was done in view of the protests.

In a press release, the company said the premium 5G ‘Find X2’ handset will be available in India for Rs 64,990.

On Twitter, hashtags like #HindiCheeniByeBye (32,900 tweets) and #BharatVsChina (3,657 Tweets) were trending.

Four of the top five smartphone brands in India (Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme and Oppo) are from China, and accounted for almost 76 per cent share of smartphones shipped in India in the March 2020 quarter.

South Korea’s Samsung, which ranked third and cornered 15.6 per cent share of shipment in the said quarter, is the only non-Chinese firm in the top five.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.