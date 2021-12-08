Oppo to reveal smart glasses, retractable camera and more on December 14

Oppo is set to reveal its first NPU, or Neural Processing Unit along with the brand’s first pair of smart glasses and some other breakthroughs on December 14, during the Oppo Inno Day event 2021. The event will take place in Shenzhen, China during December 14 and 15, while a virtual event will begin at 2:30am IST in India.

Apart from the new NPU, called the MariSilicon X, and the smart glasses, the company is also expected to launch a new retractable camera design and a digital human. The brand also has other breakthroughs lined up in the imaging, AI, AR, and 5G departments.

We’ve developed a cutting-edge neural processing unit (NPU) called the MariSilicon X. Can you guess what it does? 😉 Tune in to #OPPOINNODAY2021 to find out! 🤪 pic.twitter.com/BbECacK70s — OPPO (@oppo) December 8, 2021

The retractable camera technology was revealed in a small clip shared by the brand on Twitter. The video reveals a square-shaped camera module that expands and protrudes out of the back of the smartphone, similar to the working of a classic point-and-shoot camera.

The camera seen in the clip also features a 1/1.56-inch sensor along with a 50mm focal length lens and f/2.4 aperture. Check out the tweet below.

Most pop-ups are annoying… But not our self-developed retractable camera! 😉 Explore more in INNO WORLD on 14/12.#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/33hgJSw8If — OPPO (@oppo) December 7, 2021

The company is also expected to launch a new Oppo foldable smartphone, one that was also recently spotted on Geekbench. The phone is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor along with 12GB RAM.

The device is expected to launch in China as it received the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) certification. However, we still don’t know a lot about the international availability of the phone.