Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Oppo to reveal smart glasses, retractable camera and more on December 14

Oppo is expected to reveal a number of new technological breakthroughs during the Oppo Inno Day event.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
December 8, 2021 5:46:09 pm
oppo, oppo smart glasses,Oppo is set to host its Inno Day even on December 14 and 15. (Image Source: Twitter/ Oppo)

Oppo is set to reveal its first NPU, or Neural Processing Unit along with the brand’s first pair of smart glasses and some other breakthroughs on December 14, during the Oppo Inno Day event 2021. The event will take place in Shenzhen, China during December 14 and 15, while a virtual event will begin at 2:30am IST in India.

Apart from the new NPU, called the MariSilicon X, and the smart glasses, the company is also expected to launch a new retractable camera design and a digital human. The brand also has other breakthroughs lined up in the imaging, AI, AR, and 5G departments.

The retractable camera technology was revealed in a small clip shared by the brand on Twitter. The video reveals a square-shaped camera module that expands and protrudes out of the back of the smartphone, similar to the working of a classic point-and-shoot camera.

The camera seen in the clip also features a 1/1.56-inch sensor along with a 50mm focal length lens and f/2.4 aperture. Check out the tweet below.

Top Tech News Now
The company is also expected to launch a new Oppo foldable smartphone, one that was also recently spotted on Geekbench. The phone is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor along with 12GB RAM.

The device is expected to launch in China as it received the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) certification. However, we still don’t know a lot about the international availability of the phone.

