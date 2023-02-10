OPPO to launch Find N2 Flip, its first ‘flip’ foldable phone on February 15

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 will soon have a new competitor. Oppo is preparing to introduce its Find N2 Flip smartphone at a global event on February 15, 2023. The phone has already launched in China. The global launch event will take place in London. The company already has a foldable phone called the Find N, which was unfolded like a tablet, similar to the Z Fold4 and Fold3. However, the phone never officially launched in global markets. Oppo has sent out early units of the Find N to the media for first impressions and you can read ours here. But the phone was never sold in India.

According to a press statement, the “Find N2 Flip—a culmination of five years of R&D—brings together the best in foldable technology and design to create an inflexion point in the flip phone industry.” This will follow the ‘flip’ form factor that we have seen on the Galaxy Z Flip4, where the screen has a fold in the middle, and unfolds into a taller, longer display.

But unlike the Z Flip4, where the crease of the fold is visible, Oppo claims the Find N2 Flip will have no such crease. This could give the Oppo phone an edge over the competition, which is the Samsung Z Flip series at the moment. Motorola also has its Razr flip phones as well, though the foldable market is largely dominated by Samsung.

Also Read | 3 reasons why Oppo Find N does a better fold than other foldables

Oppo has also states that the Find N2 Flip has a “seamless design and compact dimensions that accentuate the largest-ever cover screen on a flip phone,” and the display is without bezels ensuring a larger canvas for users. Again how Oppo optimises the software on the phone will be critical to how the Find N2 Flip is perceived in the market. In foldable phones, software is a critical factor, given apps and user experience has to be optimised for the rather odd and longer screen size, compared to standard phones.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Will this phone launch in India?

We will have to wait and see on this one aspect. But given Oppo is going with a global launch, and the Indian smartphone market is an important one–despite recent fall in shipments– the phone should make its way to the country as well. Of course, the price will be closely watched. Oppo could undercut Samsung and offer this at a slightly lower but still premium price. The China variant is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, and also includes a 50MP rear camera, and a 32MP selfie camera.