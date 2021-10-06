Oppo’s ColorOS 12 to launch in India on Oct 11: Here’s everything we know

Oppo has announced that ColorOS 12 will be coming to India on October 11. The new ColorOS update based on Android 12 will be coming to over 110 devices and will bring new additions including a revamped user interface, performance-oriented features and more.

ColorOS 12 was first announced back in September this year and Oppo also revealed new additions like Quick View cards, 3D Omoji avatars and more. Oppo is also set to bring in a new gesture mechanism that when triggered will let users the size of individual app windows, similar to how various windows on a computer are handled.

The ColorOS 12 launch will be live-streamed on YouTube and you can check it out via the embedded link below.

Which Oppo phones will get the new update is not yet known, but we expect it to come to the brand’s Find X-series flagships and Reno-series first. Some Oppo F-series and A-series phones are also expected to get the update.

Regardless of which phones are supported, the ColorOS 12 update is likely to rollout in batches and users on older phones may have to wait a while before the update comes to them.

Oppo Find X3, OnePlus 9 series to get ColorOS 12 beta

Earlier this week, a post on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo also suggested that Oppo and OnePlus will be bringing a beta version of ColorOS 12 to the Oppo Find X3 and the OnePlus 9 series respectively. While the Oppo Find X3 will get a A.27 version of the skin, the OnePlus phones are expected to reportedly sport a different A.11 version.