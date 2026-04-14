Oppo teases the 7,050mAh-powered Find X9 Ultra with dual 200MP cameras

Sources indicate the smartphone will be equipped with an advanced four-camera array, consisting of a 200MP Sony LYT-901 main camera, optimised for enhanced sharpness and superior low-light conditions. (Image: oppo)

Oppo has shared new details about its upcoming flagship, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, ahead of its global launch on April 21. Through teaser images posted on Weibo, the company has revealed the phone’s design and colour options, giving a clearer idea of what to expect from its next premium offering.

The Find X9 Ultra will be available in three colour variants: Earth Tundra, Polar Glacier, and Sand Canyon. The Earth Tundra model features a two-tone, dark colour treatment, and the Polar Glacier model is identifiable by its soft light blue colour. For those who prefer more colourful and vibrant phones, the Sand Canyon option stands out as it boasts an intense orange colour.