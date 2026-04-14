Oppo teases the 7,050mAh-powered Find X9 Ultra with dual 200MP cameras

Oppo has shared new details about its upcoming flagship, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, ahead of its global launch on April 21. Through teaser images posted on Weibo, the company has revealed the phone’s design and colour options, giving a clearer idea of what to expect from its next premium offering.
The Find X9 Ultra will be available in three colour variants: Earth Tundra, Polar Glacier, and Sand Canyon. The Earth Tundra model features a two-tone, dark colour treatment, and the Polar Glacier model is identifiable by its soft light blue colour. For those who prefer more colourful and vibrant phones, the Sand Canyon option stands out as it boasts an intense orange colour.
The smartphone is characterised by a massive circle-shaped camera module on the back, and its branding is attributed to a partnership with the renowned Hasselblad company, highlighting Oppo’s dedication to high-quality photography. It will boast a flat display and a central punch-hole at the front, there might also be a button on the side for launching the camera.
The camera quality will likely become one of the most prominent features of the Find X9 Ultra. Sources indicate the smartphone will be equipped with an advanced four-camera array, consisting of a 200MP Sony LYT-901 main camera, optimised for enhanced sharpness and superior low-light conditions.
The smartphone will also reportedly have a 200MP periscope telephoto camera supporting up to 3x optical zoom, as well as a 50MP periscope telephoto camera supporting up to 10x optical zoom. Additional upgrades, such as improved light sensitivity and a dedicated colour sensor, are likely to enhance overall image quality and deliver a more professional photography experience.
Regarding performance, the new gadget will be built around the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, ensuring impressive speed, efficient multitasking, and powerful artificial intelligence. Speaking about power sources, the mobile might have a huge battery capacity of 7,050mAh, featuring fast 100W charging and even 50W wireless charging, making this device among the top battery-equipped gadgets in its class. Concerning the display, the Find X9 Ultra might feature a 6.78-inch OLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate.
As only a few days remain until the official presentation, it can be assumed that Oppo Find X9 Ultra will focus heavily on the camera, performance, and battery.