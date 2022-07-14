Oppo to launch Pad Air tablet and Enco X2 TWS earbuds along with Reno 8 series

Oppo will launch its Oppo Pad Air tablet and Enco X2 true wireless stereo earbuds along with the launch of the Oppo Reno 8 series on July 18, which is next week. The Oppo Pad Air will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor.

Oppo Pad Air tablet

The Oppo Pad Air is aimed at education and entertainment users and will feature the octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor built on a 6nm architecture. It comes with the company’s AI System Booster 2.1 aimed at making multitasking smoother and easier. It will come with ColorOS 12 for Pad out-of-the-box. Some of the features include multi-device connection, two-finger split-screen, dual windows, and four-finger floating windows. The tablet is TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light eye comfort certified.

The Oppo Pad Air will allow users to switch from their Oppo handset display to the tablet’s display. It supports functions such as file drag-and-drop and clipboard sharing between the two devices. Users can also separately buy Oppo’s Smart Stylus Pen, which supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Oppo Enco X2

The Oppo Enco X2 is the company’s flagship pair of TWS earbuds. It comes with active noise cancellation and binaural Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording. It also comes with Pppo’s Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine that the company developed with Nordic audio company Dynaudio. The TWS earbuds support Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) 4.0.

Oppo Reno 8 series

The Oppo Reno 8 is expected to release with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and a triple camera setup that will include a 50MP main camera and two 2MP sensors. It could come with a 6.42-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is expected to come powered by a MediaTek 8100 chipset and could come with a triple rear camera array that features a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP sensor. It is expected that the oppo Reno 8 Pro will come with a battery specification similar to the Oppo Reno 8. But it could feature a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen.