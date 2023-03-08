Oppo Pad 2 spotted on Geekbench: Here’s what we know about the upcoming tablet

After BBK Electronics subsidiaries OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo saw success in the smartphone market, the companies are now trying to foray into the tablet market as well. Oppo entered the tablet market last year with the launch of the Oppo Pad, which was followed by the launch of the Oppo Pad Air. While the Oppo Pad never made it to India, its next iteration may launch this year in March or April according to some reports. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Pad 2.

A recent Geekbench listing revealed that the Oppo Pad 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. The chip was launched back in 2020 as Qualcomm’s flagship offering and continues to hold up to 2023 standards thanks to its fast performance. Utilising its processing power, the Oppo Pad 2 scores 1,160 points in the single-core test and 3,186 in the multi-core test.

The listing also reveals that the Oppo Pad 2 will boot into Android 13 right out of the box, most likely layered with ColorOS 13 atop. The device tested on the platform featured 8GB of RAM and supported Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

While other details of the Oppo Pad 2 are unconfirmed right now, an earlier leak had revealed that the tablet features an 11-inch LCD display with a 2800×2000 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. The battery is supposedly sized 9,500mAh with 67W fast charging support, which is an upgrade over the Oppo Pad’s 8,360mAh battery with 33W charging support.

The launch date hasn’t been revealed yet but the Oppo Pad 2 is expected to go official alongside the Oppo Find X6 series later this month. An Indian launch hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, but as stated above, it may launch in April in India if it’s to make it here.