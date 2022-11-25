Oppo Reno 9 series launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Android 13 in China

Oppo has launched its next generation of Reno series in China. The series comprises the Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and the Reno 9 Pro+. The top model is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and is the first instance of Oppo offering a third model in the Reno series. While there’s no information at hand regarding when the phones will launch in India, we should be seeing at least two of the models in a few months’ time. Following is everything you need to know about the trio.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ seems to sport a metal frame, as apparent from the antenna lines The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ seems to sport a metal frame, as apparent from the antenna lines

The Oppo Reno series has so far been limited to the mid- and upper-mid-range, but with the Reno 9 Pro+, it appears to be piercing into flagship territory. Obviously, its biggest highlight is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 – a flagship processor that precedes the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The chip is paired with the Adreno 730 GPU. Then there’s the 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

For photography, there’s a triple camera setup at the rear, comprising a 50MP main camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, for selfies, there’s a 32MP snapper with autofocus support.

The 4,700mAh battery is an interesting one because it’s been split into two 2350mAh/18.28Wh units with 80W fast charging support. On the software front, the Reno 9 Pro+ boots into ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. Storage options are 16GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB, while colour options are brown, teal, and black.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro shares mostly the same look with its Pro+ sibling, only that it’s got one less camera at the back. It is powered by the Dimensity 8100 Max, MediaTek’s near-flagship chip, which is paired with the Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. The 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display has a peak brightness of 950nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

For photography, there’s a double camera setup at the rear, comprising a 50MP main camera (no OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide shooter. Upfront, for selfies, there’s a 32MP snapper with autofocus support.

The battery is sized 4,500mAh with 67W charging support. On the software front, the Reno 9 Pro boots into ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. Like the other two models, the phone offers an under-display fingerprint sensor. Storage options are 16GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB. And colour options are brown, pink, and black.

Oppo Reno 9

The vanilla Oppo Reno 9 also comes in a very sporty red colour option, which is not offered by the other two models The vanilla Oppo Reno 9 also comes in a very sporty red colour option, which is not offered by the other two models

The Oppo Reno 9 looks identical to the Reno 9 Pro from what we can tell, with its enormous camera module stealing most of the show. But there are notable differences in specs, obviously to keep the price low. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+, which is paired with the Adreno 642L GPU. The 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display has a peak brightness of 950nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

For photography, there’s a double camera setup at the rear, comprising a 64MP main camera (no OIS) and a 2MP auxiliary lens. Upfront, for selfies, there’s a 32MP snapper with autofocus support.

The battery is sized 4,500mAh with 67W charging support. On the software front, the Reno 9 Pro boots into ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. Like the other two models, the phone offers an under-display fingerprint sensor. Storage options are 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB. And colour options are brown, pink, black, and red.