Oppo announces AirGlass 2, MariSilicon Y, and new health monitoring device

During Oppo Inno Day 2022 event, the company announced three new products, including its next-generation assisted reality glasses — Oppo AirGlass 2 along with the MariSilicon Y processor and the OHealth H1, a health monitoring device.

Oppo AirGlass 2 is the second generation of assisted reality smart glasses that weighs just 38 grams. It comes with a classic design and features a resin SRG-diffractive waveguide lens that supports vision correction and customisations. Users will be able to make calls, do real-time translation, access navigation, and can even convert voice into text in real-time, which is a helpful feature for users with hearing impairment.

MariSilicon Y is a second custom silicon from Oppo. This custom audio processor uses N6RF process technology. MariSilicon Y makes use of a self-developed Pro Bluetooth pack that is said to offer 50 per cent higher bandwidth.

It also uses URLC codec technology along with a dedicated NPU of up to 590 GOPS of on-device computing power, capable of transmitting 24-bit/192kHz of frequency and can transmit lossless audio over Bluetooth. The MariSilicon Y will be featured on upcoming Oppo-branded wireless headphones and earphones.

Lastly, Oppo also showcased OHealth H1, a compact health monitoring device. The device is capable of measuring blood oxygen, ECG, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, body temperature and sleep tracking. It is said to be using high-precision sensors and industry-leading health algorithms. The device weighs 95g and comes in an oval-shaped design, which makes it easy to carry around.

As of now, there is no information on when these devices will be available in the market. Considering the upcoming products, Oppo is expected to launch some of the products along with the announcement of its next flagship smartphone — Oppo Find X6, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.