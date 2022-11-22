Oppo India partners with Skit.AI to introduce voicebot to deal with customer queries

Oppo India has launched a new artificial intelligence-powered voicebot for its customer support in the country. The smartphone manufacturer has partnered with Skit.AI—a Bengaluru-based voice AI Saas (Software as a Service) company—to launch the service. As part of the new partnership, Skit.ai’s digital voice agent will now help the brand respond to customer queries in real-time.

Oppo’s new voicebot has been trained to answer questions in English and Hindi. It will be able to answer questions related to spare parts, new devices, information about the nearest service centre, and appointment bookings. The idea behind the voicebot is that it will deal with the more basic queries, and customer care representatives will focus on more complex issues.

“We are adding the appointment service to this particular channel as well. So, if you don’t have time right now and you would like to visit sometime later, the voicebot can also give you an appointment,” Saurabh Chaturvedi, Head of Customer Service, Oppo India told indianexpress.com over a call, adding they are taking baby steps with the new service.

Chaturvedi said customers enquiring about the service centre address was one of the queries that they faced.

Of course, building a voicebot, especially for the diverse Indian market, is not an easy task. According to Sourabh Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Skit.ai, there are a lot of challenges that must be tackled when creating such a bot. “The way people talk in India is very different from the rest of the world. And what I mean by that is the sheer number of accents and dialects, the way our addresses are created, etc. There was a lot of work we had to do even before we could go and talk to customers like Oppo,” Gupta explained. Skit.AI said it has built all of its technology from scratch.

Gupta stressed that with a customer like Oppo, Skit.AI has had to take a very hands-on approach. “We’ve spent time with the internal team, we understand what the queries are, what people are calling about. Our team listens to the call recordings, and then we design our workflows and keep optimising them,” he said.

Both Oppo and Skit.AI are hoping that the use of the voicebot will also bring more efficiency to handling customer calls and cut down wait time for customers, which can be frustrating. “It’s not that hey, we want to use a bot or not. It’s that does the customer want to chat with a bot or do you want to wait on a call for one hour to talk to an agent who might be frustrated because the agent has been on calls for the last six hours,” Gupta pointed out.

And while the voicebot will be added resource, it will not replace the customer care executive entirely, for now. “I still believe that answering all the queries is a little challenging. That’s why we did one step at a time where we go with the easy ones which are like closed-ended answers like ‘Okay, give me the address,’” Oppo’s Chaturvedi said.

For more detailed queries, Oppo will still rely on customer care executives. The company plans to refine the system further by next year to see if the bot will be able to handle more advanced and complex queries.