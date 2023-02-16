Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: A detailed comparison of specs

Oppo unveiled its first flip phone — the Find N2 Flip, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC in London on February 15. If there is one smartphone that offers stiff competition to Oppo’s offering, it’s the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Here is an in-depth comparison between the premium flip phones from Oppo and Samsung.

Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Design

The basic structure of the Oppo Find N2 Flip bears similarities with the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Oppo device comes with a larger cover display with an almost invisible crease making it look more premium and modern, when compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Both the devices come with a metal frame and a glass back panel and are offered in multiple colour options. The one area where the older Galaxy Z Flip 4 scores an extra point over the Find N2 Flip is the IP rating. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an IPX8 rated for water resistance, while Oppo’s offering doesn’t have any IP rating for either water or dust resistance.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 is IPX8 rated for water and dust resistance (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express) Galaxy Z Flip 4 is IPX8 rated for water and dust resistance (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express)

Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Display

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a large 6.8-inch 120Hz FHD+ resolution folding screen while the Samsung’s Z Flip 4 has a slightly compact 6.70-inch screen with similar specifications. Due to the slightly compact form factor of the Z Flip 4, the device offers a higher pixel density of 426 ppi when compared to the 403ppi on the Find N2 Flip.

The Find N2 Flip comes with a 3.26-inch cover secondary display, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a smaller 1.9-inch screen. The bigger cover display on Oppo’s Find N2 Flip lets users do a lot more when compared to Z Flip 4.

Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Performance

Although both phones are based on different platforms, they are likely to offer similar performance. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC while the Find N2 Flip uses the Dimensity 9000+ SoC. In terms of memory, the base model offers 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage on the Z Flip 4 and 256GB of storage on the Find N2 Flip.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a large cover display (Image credit: Oppo) The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a large cover display (Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Software and battery

Both smartphones ship with Android 13 OS with a custom OS. The Oppo Find N2 Flip offers ColorOS 13 while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers OneUI 5, which will soon be updated to OneUI 5.1. Due to the different custom skins, the user experience on these smartphones will be completely different from each other.

Advertisement

When it comes to the battery, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 3,700 mAh battery while the Oppo Find N2 Flip has a large 4,300 mAh battery. Both phones support fast charging via the USB Type-C port and the Oppo’s flip misses out on wireless charging capabilities.