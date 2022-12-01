Oppo Find N2 Flip hands-on video reveals a large cover display and a dual-camera setup

The Find N is the first folding smartphone from Oppo, which offers a primary folding display and a large external display, similar to the one found on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It looks like the company is working on a more compact folding smartphone, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

A possible video of the upcoming Oppo Find N2 Flip has now surfaced online, highlighting some of the features and capabilities of the upcoming clamshell-styled folding smartphone. As per the video, the phone will have a large cover display and when unfolded, the Oppo Find N2 Flip will look like a regular smartphone.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a large folding display on the inside, which is likely to be a 6.5-inch display with a punch hole cutout at the top centre for the selfie camera placement.

Similarly, the smartphone has a large vertical cover display, which makes the phone look unique when compared to other folding smartphones with a clamshell form factor. The phone also has a dual-camera setup, and these sensors are located beside the cover display with an LED flashlight unit and an IR sensor, which should help the camera quickly focus on a subject.

The video does not reveal any details regarding the design and the build quality of the device, as it is protected by a hard case. However, the smartphone is expected to feature a premium finish and is likely to offer a glass sandwich design with a metal frame, similar to other folding smartphones with a clamshell form factor.

As of now, there is no information on either the launch date or the availability of the Oppo Find N2 Flip. However, considering the leaked video, the company is expected to officially introduce its second folding smartphone in the first half of 2023.