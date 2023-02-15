Oppo Find N2 Flip makes global debut, new challenge to Samsung’s foldable dominance

Oppo Find N2 Flip, the company’s foldable flip phone, has officially launched for the global market at an event in London. This is the first time that Oppo is bringing one of its foldable phones to the global market, a significant step for the Shenzhen-based company. It introduced the Oppo Find N in 2021 — which unfolds into a tablet form factor — but that was limited to China. The Find N2 Flip and Find N2 Fold phones were already launched in China last year.

Oppo’s Find N2 Flip will definitely pose a challenge to Samsung, which is currently seen as the dominant player in the foldable segment. A report from Counterpoint Research predicted that the foldable smartphone market would jump from 9 million to 16 million in 2022, and it is expected to grow to 23 million this year. The report also noted that Samsung was a clear leader in the segment boasting a 62 per cent share, with Huawei and Oppo being distant second and third. It is mostly true that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series are the ‘de-facto’ foldable options in the smartphone market. Oppo will hope to shake things up with its own global launch, and the Find N2 Flip will take on the Z Flip4 specifically, given the two have a similar form factor.

When unfolded, the N2 Flip sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 21:9 ratio (Image: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) When unfolded, the N2 Flip sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 21:9 ratio (Image: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

It should be noted that as the global smartphone market declines, with customers holding to their older phones for a longer period, ‘foldables’ remain one new enticing form factor that can potentially win over customers who don’t mind paying a premium price. Given most smartphones now look similar to each other, and have a certain parity in the camera and performance department, a ‘foldable phone’ has become a way of standing out for a brand. This also explains why Oppo is introducing this Find N2 Flip at a global level.

Also Read | Oppo Enco Air3 review: Sleek device that hits the right chords

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Specifications, price

The Oppo Find N2 Flip sports a 3.26-inch AMOLED display on the outside. This is a much bigger second screen compared to the 1.9-inch on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. When unfolded, the N2 Flip sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 21:9 ratio. The maximum refresh rate supported is 120Hz on this device. Users will be able to rely on the outside screen to take selfies as well and preview them clearly with the help of the rear camera itself. This means one does not have to always open the phone to take a selfie. Users can also add widgets, etc to the outer screen, quickly view notifications, etc.

The Find N2 Flip uses a new-gen Flexion hinge which is thinner than the one on previous models (Image: Shruti Dhapola/ The Find N2 Flip uses a new-gen Flexion hinge which is thinner than the one on previous models (Image: Shruti Dhapola/ Indian Express

According to Oppo, this phone uses a newer generation ‘Flexion Hinge’ with a waterdrop design internally, making it thinner than seen in the previous series. Further, the crease, which is typically seen as the bane of foldable phones, is almost invisible when one unfolds this device.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ processor, which sports 8GB RAM coupled with 256GB storage and a 4300mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging. The main camera at the back is 50MP along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The phone also comes with Hasselblad branding for the camera. The front camera is 32MP and is part of the internal display.

In the UK, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is priced at 849 Pounds for the 8GB+256GB variant and you get the Oppo Enco X earbuds free with the handset.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The author is in London, attending Oppo’s global launch event at the company’s invite.