Oppo Find N2 Flip global launch: How and where to watch live-stream

Oppo is all set to launch its maiden flip smartphone — Find N2 Flip for the international markets. The launch event will take place in London on February 15 at 8 PM (IST). It will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage while the base model offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 6.8-inch primary folding OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a 3.26-inch cover display with 720p resolution.

The device features a dual-camera system with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. It also sports a 32MP selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole display. While the main camera shoots up to 4K videos at 30/60fps, the selfie camera can only shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

The phone is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery and it supports 44W fast charging. In terms of software, the phone ships with Android 13 OS with custom ColorOS 13 skin on top. As of now, there is no information if the company will launch the bigger Find N2 along with the Find N2 Flip.