Oppo Enco X TWS earphones, Reno 5 Pro India launch on January 18

Oppo India is all set to launch a new pair of Enco X wireless earphones and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone on January 18. Both the devices are already available in China, and the brand is expected to launch these with the same features in India too. The Oppo Enco X is selling for CNY 999, which is around Rs 11,000. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G price in China starts from CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs 38,200). The base price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The India prices of the new Oppo devices could be in the same range.

Oppo Enco X TWS earphones: Expected features

In the Chinese market, the Oppo Enco X comes with active noise cancellation (ANC) that uses a dual-microphone system. The earphones offer a dual-driver setup. Each earpiece has 11mm moving coil driver and 6mm plane diaphragm driver. The sound tuning is done in collaboration with Danish loudspeaker manufacturer Dynaudio. It offers support for SBC, AAC, and LHDC Bluetooth codecs.

The charging case supports USB Type-C wired and Qi wireless charging. Oppo claims that users will get up to 4 hours of playtime with ANC enabled, and up to 20 hours with the charging case. The wireless earphones ship with support for Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, a low-latency mode, IP54 rating, touch controls and more.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G: Expected specifications

In China, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display with 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. It runs Android 11 out of the box. It offers a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The setup is paired with a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G even has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The 5G phone sports a 4,350mAh battery, which can be charged with the bundled 65W fast charger. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM, and a USB Type-C port. It could be sold in India in Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night, and Starry Night colours.