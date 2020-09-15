Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Key features, rollout timeline and more

Oppo ColorOS 11 (Source: ColorOS/Twitter)

Google recently rolled out the Android11 rollout earlier this month. Few days after the official announcement, Oppo also rolled out ColorOS 11 update for their select few flagship phones. With the ColorOS 11, Oppo aims to give the user the best of both words. This rollout offers a much traditional version of the Android OS which even closer to the clean Android experience.

“ColorOS 11’s focus on UI customization is rooted in the customer’s desire for a more personalized and unique phone experience,” said Lynn Ni, OPPO ColorOS Design Project Lead. “The ColorOS team has heeded the user feedback for greater UI customization, offering a more personalized UI that encompasses a wide range of features. In doing so, we are providing users with ample space to demonstrate their creativity and exercise control over their phones.”

Key features

# Oppo gives its users an option to customise the performance of the phone with a few enhancements. This enhancement combines OPPO’s proprietary lag-reducing engine with Quantum Animation which can boost RAM ulilisation by 45 per cent leading to an improve in response rate by 32 per cent and frame rate by 17 per cent.

#Oppo has focused on customisation with the new update. Users will be able to user dark mode and customise the Always-On display. There are options to customise themes, wallpapers, fonts, icons as well. Users can also create their own white mix with a combination of sounds from different cities around the world.

# There is an India-only feature in the new update as well where the phone automatically sends messages to a selected number of contacts once the battery percentage goes below 15 per cent. This message contains the current location of the user.

# The new update also focuses on multi-tasking. Users will be able to watch videos and send text messages without switching between the apps. In order to prolong the battery life, users can select six apps that they user more frequently which will run when the phone’s battery is low.

# More privacy and security measures have been taken as users will be able to lock apps with the help of password, fingerprint scanner or facial recognition. The users will also have control over which apps have access to the location and the data they take.

Timeline of devices receiving ColorOS 11

Starting September 14: Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Lambhorgini Edition

Starting September 30: Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro, Oppo F17 Pro

Starting from October: Reno4 Pro 5G

Starting from November: Reno4 5G

Starting from December: Reno4 4G, F11, F11 Pro, F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Edition, A9, A92, A72, A52

Starting from quarter one of 2021: Reno10x Zoom, Reno2, Reno2 F, Reno2 Z, Reno3 Pro 5G, A91, F15

Starting from quarter two of 2021: Reno, Reno Z, A5 2020, A9 2020

