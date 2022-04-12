Oppo announces ColorOS 12 update timeline for more devices: Check it here

April 12, 2022 1:15:49 pm
Phone-maker Oppo has been updating many of its devices to Android 12. The company has been releasing stable and beta builds of the Android 12-based ColorOS 12 skin to many phones like the Oppo F-series and the Reno-series.
Now the company has revealed a new roadmap for some more devices that will soon get a taste of Android 12. These include the Oppo F19 series, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro and the Reno 10X Zoom, among others. Check it out below.
Stable Builds
Oppo will be releasing stable ColorOS 12 builds for a number of devices in the next few days. Thes include the following
Find-series: Oppo Find X2
Reno-series: Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition, Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Oppo Reno 4 Pro,
F-series: Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F17 Pro
A-series: Oppo A74
Oppo will also be releasing stable builds for the Oppo A53s after April 25 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro in May 2022.
Beta Builds
Oppo will also be releasing bets builds for some more devices. These phones can expect to get a stable ColorOS 12 built later on.
From April 8 this month, beta builds will be released for the Oppo F19 and F19s. Fropm April 14, beta builds will be coming to the Oppo F17.
The Oppo A53 will get a beta build of ColorOS 12 after April 19 and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will get a build after April 26.
The Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom and Oppo A76 are expected to get a beta build of ColorOS 12 in May 2022.
Note that these dates and timelines for the Indian editions of these smartphones. Oppo is yet to share a release timeline for these phones in regions outside India.
