Opera rolls out new Paste Protect feature to protect users against rising ClickFix-style attacks

Opera on Thursday, July 2, launched a new in-browser feature that looks to protect users from clipboard-based cyber attacks such as hijacking and pastejacking.

Known as ‘Paste Protect’, the feature is built directly into Opera’s desktop browsers and switched on by default, so users are protected automatically with no setup required, according to the Norway-based browser maker. Paste Protect is specifically designed to protect users against ClickFix-based cyber attacks, which accounted for over half of malware-loading cyber attacks in 2025, as per Opera.

The natively integrated safeguard makes Opera one of the first browsers to roll out this feature. It comes at a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is widely expected to make cyber attacks easier to launch by lowering technical barriers. That potential risk is especially acute in browsers, with researchers warning that AI browser agents such as Perplexity’s Comet or ChatGPT Atlas are particularly vulnerable to indirect prompt injection attacks.